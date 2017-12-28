A Trip Around the Wheel

  • One of the main things given to survivors of sexual violence at the University is a slip of paper with a wheel-shaped graphic showing the entities in in the community that address sexual assault. The Kansan spent the semester with all 12.

Van Dyke: We need to believe victims

  • Max Van Dyke | @StealYoRedBull

Columnist Max Van Dyke outlines the pervasive rape culture in our society, citing the recent online attacks of singer Timothy Heller after revealing she was assaulted by singer Melanie Martinez in 2015. 