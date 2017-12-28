Top Stories
Andrew Metcalf, a 19-year-old premed student at the University, was killed Friday night when a semitruck lost control and crashed into his car on Highway 169.
The freshman forward Silvio De Sousa is officially part of the Jayhawk roster, but won't be cleared for NCAA play until holiday vacation ends in early January.
The Kansas Jayhawks fell to the Arizona State Sun Devils on Sunday, 95-85, in Allen Fieldhouse.
Kansas fell to the Washington Huskies 74-65 in Kansas City on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017.
The Kansas women's basketball team defeated Arkansas 71-60 on Sunday, Dec. 3.
Lead singer for The Regrettes Lydia Night talks about the band and it's political views. The Regrettes play at The Bottleneck Dec. 16.
Columnist Max Van Dyke outlines the pervasive rape culture in our society, citing the recent online attacks of singer Timothy Heller after revealing she was assaulted by singer Melanie Martinez in 2015.