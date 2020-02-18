Happy Birthday! Have you ever wondered what you can get for free on your birthday? Here are a few of the businesses and restaurants in Lawrence that offer birthday deals and discounts:
Liberty Hall
Liberty Hall offers three birthday deals. On your actual birthday and with proof of ID, get one free ticket to the cinema and a free popcorn and soda at the concessions. Also, rent a video for free next door at Liberty Hall’s video store — but the video store always offers a two-for-one video rental deal. You must have a membership, which costs $2, to rent a video, but you can sign up the day of. Liberty Hall Video will also waive any existing late fees on video store accounts on your birthday. Liberty Hall is located at 644 Massachusetts St.
Dempsey’s Burger Pub
Stop by Dempsey’s Burger Pub, located at 623 Vermont St., to get a free house burger and a side of regular fries on your birthday. Make sure to bring proof of ID.
Yello Sub
Sign up for Yello Sub’s rewards program, which you can do online or at the store, and get a free 6-inch sub on your birthday and half-off your sandwich on your half birthday. Yello Sub is located at 1814 W. 23rd St.
Biemer’s BBQ
Show your ID on your birthday at Biemer’s BBQ for free fries and a drink with the purchase of a sandwich. Biemer’s BBQ is located at 2120 W. 9th St.
HiTea
With a VIP card that can be purchased for $5 in the store, you can get three free drinks on your birthday when you stop by HiTea. HiTea is located at 7 E. 8th St.
Edited by Ben Winfrey