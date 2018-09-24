Before the semester started, the theatre and dance programs merged to form one department. Students and faculty were excited about the opportunities that could arise from the merger, but how has it played out?
Extremely well, according to Michelle Heffner Hayes, the co-director of the Department of Theatre and Dance.
“So far, I think students are really excited,” she said.
Heffner Hayes said an “unprecedented” amount of people auditioned for the University Dance Company, and auditions for the theater productions were encouraging for their goal of diversity and inclusion.
“We were able to be really inclusive in our casting. That has been a big effort in terms of commitment from the department,” she said. “We’re just really excited. And we’re figuring it out.”
Ty Skillman, a junior from Burlington studying theater performance, thinks the merger is overall going well, but the programs are still getting used to each other.
“I think things are kind of a bit awkward between the two departments,” Skillman said. “We heard about it at the last second before the year was out."
Heffner Hayes said that any merger is going to have an adjustment period because there are two cultures to mix.
“Habits run deep,” she said. “Everyone is in the habit of solving a problem in a specific way. Now that we are a merged department, we have two separate habits to integrate. And it’s almost like an intercultural experience.”
While most aspects have remained unchanged, the department cut two plays from University Theatre’s semester lineup, going from eight to six shows. Heffner Hayes said the cut was due to overall department budget constraints rather than the merger itself. The shows were cut to give more money to each individual show, instead of trying to stretch the budget to fit all eight shows in.
Jillian Armstrong, a senior from Paola studying dance, said she has enjoyed the merger because it’s given her the opportunity to meet new people and learn different styles of performance.
“I’ve gotten to know a couple more of the theater people, and they’re all really awesome,” Armstrong said. “It feels like the community that I was a part of just got that much bigger. But it’s been really nice.”
Skillman said he sees how both sides can help each other in their respective fields, with theatre providing skills to the dancers and vice versa.
“For dance majors, understanding more of the motive behind the scenes — I think it could really improve the acting and getting into the moment of their dances,” Skillman said. “And for theater majors, if you’re in musical theater, you have to know how to dance. Having that talent can help.”
Heffner Hayes stresses that inclusion and diversity is the department's focus and expanding the student body is one step toward their goal.
“We’re really focusing on our diversity, equity and inclusion efforts and trying to live that commitment every day,” she said. “There’s a lot to look forward to.”
Armstrong said she is pleased with how things have turned out, and both she and Skillman agree that pushing for involvement is a way to bring both sides closer.
“A lot of people might not be aware that we have merged,” Armstrong said. “I think promoting the dance classes to the theater department and the theater classes to the dance department I think would help a little bit to mold everyone together.”
University Theatre’s first production of the year, “A Man of No Importance,” premieres Friday, Sept. 28 at the Crafton-Preyer Theatre in Murphy Hall.