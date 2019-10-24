This week is the University of Kansas' 107th homecoming week, filled with various activities and awards all rooted in KU tradition. This year’s homecoming theme is “Far Above the Golden Valley,” which is the first line in the University's alma mater, “The Crimson and the Blue.”
“We chose this theme because we wanted the theme to really embody KU overall,” said Keon Stowers, development officer at the Alumni Association. “When you look at our themes, historically, they've been very singular. We had superhero Jayhawks one year. Then we had ‘Jayhawks of the Galaxy.’ Those didn’t really connect with every student on campus.”
The idea for this year’s theme, “Far Above the Golden Valley,” came from Brianna Mears, a homecoming steering committee member, and Ally Stanton, assistant vice president of student programs. They drew inspiration from The University of Notre Dame’s yearly T-shirt designs that often feature different lines from the Notre Dame alma mater fight song. Instead of T-shirts, the activities planned on each day of KU’s homecoming week will be based on a line from the University's fight song.
“We just thought that would be a fun way to really tie together this song that unites us all as Jayhawks and really make it feature in homecoming,” Mears said.
This year, the committee said it wanted to break away from pop culture references for the homecoming theme as a way to be more inclusive and to allow people to come up with their own interpretations of the theme.
The homecoming activities fall on different lines of the song. Monday's decor competition followed the alma mater's line "glorious to view" as the theme. Tuesday's chalk and rock drawing competition followed the line "towering toward the blue." Wednesday's Jayhawk Jingles encompasses the line "ever onwards," and Friday's parade finishes the song by following the line "hail to thee, our alma mater."
The committee encourages people to incorporate the theme into their student organization during the activities, as points are awarded based on how well it is incorporated.
“We’re really hoping to see a lot of creativity this year about what it means to them because we didn’t want to make it something so specific that everyone’s kind of ended up looking the same,” Mears said.