Arizona Trading Company, a Lawrence-based thrift and vintage store, has created their own strict guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic to keep people safe as businesses begin to open back up.
“I take my staff and my customers’ safety very seriously, just like I would my family,” said Jennifer McKnight, the owner of ATC. “As a human being, I would never forgive myself if I felt like we were taking chances with people’s health.”
To slow the spread of the virus, all customers and employees are required to wear masks inside the store. Additionally, the front door remains locked so that employees can verify each person has a mask and will abide by their rules before letting them enter. But ATC goes beyond simply requiring masks to keep people safe.
Only 10 people, including employees, are allowed in the store at a time. The three staff members currently working at the Lawrence location disinfect surfaces and hangers regularly, encourage customers to use the hand sanitizer provided, request card only transactions and steam all clothes tried on in the dressing rooms.
“We will always err on the side of caution,” McKnight said. “Even if we have to close back up again, that’s exactly what we will do if that means that’s the only way we can be confident about keeping people safe.”
Brooke Stillian, an ATC customer, visited the store for the first time since before the shutdown on June 17.
“I understand why people need to wear a mask because, even if it doesn’t affect you, it could affect someone else,” Stillian said. “It’s super annoying, but I feel like putting your convenience over someone else’s health and safety isn’t right.”
ATC closed its doors to the public on March 16, eight days before the official stay-at-home orders for Douglas County were enacted. While closed, ATC moved online to sell merchandise on their website. Before, the website was mostly unused, but during the shutdown, it became their main source of income.
Employees now post pictures of clothes for sale on the ATC Instagram and link the website where customers can purchase the item. Even with the business open to the public, ATC still depends on online shoppers as the number of customers coming in to shop in person has dropped from over 200 per day to around 30 people, according to ATC's leadership.
“We’ve been heavily reliant on our website through all of this,” said Sarah Conley, one of the managers at ATC. “Everything is online.”
ATC began allowing in-store shopping by appointment only on June 2, but after a slow business week, McKnight decided to allow customers to come in without appointments.
“We just didn’t feel overwhelmed by it, so we were like ‘Well, what if we just open the door?’” McKnight said. “Since we’ve [reopened] it’s been so much easier and just a lot more convenient for our customers who want to shop.”
McKnight and Maddie Backus, another ATC manager, said the city of Lawrence did not enforce most of the precautions taken at the store. They said Lawrence officials did very little in terms of setting guidelines on how to reopen safely. Backus said that because of this, many businesses in Lawrence aren’t following social distancing guidelines.
“Businesses are just making whatever decisions they think are best, and some businesses are more concerned with their profits and some are more concerned with the community,” Backus said.
The ATC staff did their own research through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization to come up with their guidelines for reopening in lieu of official government policies. McKnight said that Lawrence city officials are putting people and businesses at risk with their inaction.
“I feel failed by my city,” McKnight said. “I just don’t understand why our current city government doesn’t see how dependent all of downtown is on retail and how much they have failed us.”
Due to staff cutbacks and to keep contact at a minimum, ATC has changed its hours of operation. It is currently open Tuesday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.