The Kaw Valley Farm Tour is kicking off its 15th annual tour Saturday with seven new farms in the lineup. The weekend-long farm tour, this year on Oct. 5 and 6, is a chance for visitors to learn more about agriculture and local farmers in Eastern Kansas. The tour also includes activities, such as hayrides, cider pressings, pumpkin patches and wine tastings.
The Kaw Valley Farm Tour started in 2004 with a dozen farms. This year there are 34 locally owned farms to visit, chosen by KVFT coordinator Laurie Shuck. As the only coordinator for the tour, Shuck is in charge of everything from advertising to deciding what farms should be on the lineup.
“The goal is to educate the public and to increase the visibility of the small, sometimes non-traditional farmers in the marketplace,” Shuck said.
The Farm Tour had around 3,000 visitors two years ago, the most the tour has ever seen, Shuck said. Last year, the rain kept some visitors home, but Shuck said that even with the weather conditions the tour still had around 2,300 people come out to explore the farms.
“Every one of the farms on the tour is different, and it’s fun to see the diversity in agriculture now,” Shuck said. “It’s really educational but a fun education.”
Happy Valley Farm, a pick-your-own berry farm in De Soto, is one of many farms on the tour this year. Happy Valley started out as a blueberry farm in 2004, but as the demand for other fresh fruits and vegetables grew, owners Spike and Patty Durkin decided to invite their neighbors to bring down their homegrown produce to sell at Happy Valley.
They now have 14 families who add fresh produce to the cart that the Durkins said is like a small daily farmers market. Happy Valley Farm has since expanded its inventory to include honey, salsa, marmalades and more.
“The direct benefit of that weekend is that a lot of people come here,” Spike said. “Not only does it bring people actually physically here that day, it also makes them aware, and they come back throughout the year.”
This weekend, Happy Valley Farm visitors will be able to press their own apple cider, pick their own pumpkins, explore the farm grounds, enjoy live music, and grab a bite to eat from a food truck.
Ad Astra Alpacas in Baldwin City has been part of the tour since 2009, and owners Claudia and Bob Hey are once again offering their farm as a stop this year. Claudia has lived on the farm since she was a little girl. Originally a dairy farm, Ad Astra Alpacas is now an alpaca farm with 37 alpacas. Wool from the alpacas is used to make clothing and merchandise sold in the Hey’s farm store.
“I’m always amazed that people that come either have been here many times, and they come back every year, or they’ll say, ‘I didn’t know this place was here,’” Claudia said, “But then they come back, and a lot of people do Christmas shopping here.”
During the weekend, visitors will be able to feed, walk and take pictures with the alpacas while learning more about the farm.
Visitors can purchase tickets for $10 per car and choose when they go and how long to stay at each farm. Each ticket lasts for the entire weekend and can be used at any farm on the tour.
More information and ticket information can be found on Kaw Valley Farm Tour’s website.