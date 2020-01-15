The owners of 1856 Bar and Grill have decided to close the restaurant’s doors after operating for 13 years at 941 Massachusetts St., said owner Subarna Bhattachan.

In a Facebook post on Jan. 14, Bhattachan cited a mix of family and business matters that led them to close the American Italian Restaurant.

Bhattachan said he and his partners have been running restaurants for almost 20 years, and they want to spend more time with their families.

“It was our long-term business planning,” Bhattachan said. “We were not planning to operate restaurants until we're 67 or 70 years old.”

The business partners made a rebranding effort in January and February of 2019 when they made minor renovations to the restaurant, changing the name from Genovese to 1856 Bar and Grill, lowering prices and changing about 70% of the menu.

In the summer of 2019, the owners decided to rent the space so they could focus on operating their two other local restaurants, Zen Zero and La Parilla. Zen Zero, located at 811 Massachusetts St., serves a mixture of Asian cuisine, and La Parrilla is a food truck and catering service.

Bhattachan said Zen Zero has had more success than 1856 Bar and Grill because there are many other Italian restaurants on Massachusetts Street and in Lawrence.

“Zen Zero is a very unique restaurant and hard to replicate,” Bhattachan said.

Now that 1856 Bar and Grill is officially closed, Moose McGuire’s Pub and Grill will begin renovating the space. Moose McGuire’s currently has one other location in Ottawa, Canada, which serves drinks and general pub food, as well as wraps, soups and other entrees like fish and chips and pot pies.

Moose McGuire’s is set to reopen the doors of 941 Massachusetts St. in March of this year, Bhattachan said.

The Kansan has reached out to the owner of Moose McGuire’s Pub and Grill for comment. The story will be updated as more information becomes available.