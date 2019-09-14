Cultural critic, author and scholar Brittney Cooper called for more inclusive social change within the humanities during her lecture at Liberty Hall Thursday, Sept. 12.
Hosted by the KU Hall Center for the Humanities, the event opened the center’s annual Humanities Lecture Series. Cooper is an associate professor of women’s and gender studies and Africana studies at Rutgers University. She’s also the best-selling author of “Eloquent Rage: A Black Feminist Discovers Her Superpower,” which was the basis of her lecture.
Throughout her lecture, titled “Whose Humanities?,” Cooper introduced the term "worldmaking" as it relates to how the humanities should be used on college campuses.
“The university is a site of worldmaking,” Cooper said. “What we’re doing here is imagining the possibilities for the world we actually want to see. This is a space that we’re convening together to talk about what’s possible. This is the work of worldmaking.”
Instead, Cooper said the work of humanities in academia has been as a makeshift diversity club to ignore ostensibly difficult conversations about race, gender and class. Cooper emphasized that it’s not just about holding space and hearing a Black feminist scholar give a lecture. Cooper said the real challenge is if one can use Black feminist theory for imagining a better world.
“I’m not just here to take up space,” Cooper said. “I’m here to tell you that I have a vision for making a different world possible, and that’s the thing that scares people. It isn’t my loud voice screaming at this mic because if all you do is come listen to a crazy Black lady talk crazy to you on a Thursday night, then you can go home and feel like you’ve done something really revolutionary.”
Cooper encouraged the audience to challenge the ways in which the humanities are used to temporarily placate the visibility demands from university students. The humanities, as expressed by Cooper, should be a tool to usher in intersectional social change.
“How then do we, as people who are in the context of the university and are constrained by institutional demands and relevance, put forth justice-seeking priorities that create spaces of worldmaking that actually honor our varying demands and not just our white liberal or conservative and male and straight notion of humanity as the primary thing?" Cooper said.
Black students, in particular Black women and queer students, have been at the forefront of that demand for visibility, and Cooper honored the work of Black women who are almost always forced to change those spaces on college campuses.
“One of the classic moves of educational institution is to bring in people of color, and in my experience Black women, to do the heavy lifting of diversity,” Cooper said. “While they are successful, their leadership is often undermined.”
Cooper ended her talk by inviting the audience to strive toward creating a more inclusive humanities that’s aimed at building intersectional, structural change.
“The best way to figure out what safe spaces should look like is to begin to ask ourselves what does it mean to make Black and brown and queer and trans and indigenous people safe on campus because too often, our safety and diversity discourse are actually about what experience white students are having on campuses,” Cooper said.
Hannah Bailey, a doctoral student in the KU department of American studies, said she appreciated how Cooper made academic ideas gel with activist movements.
“It was inspiring because usually when I go to talks like this, it’s usually about theory and all of these things in inaccessible ways,” Bailey, a native of Kansas City, Missouri, said. “But she’s talking about race and power and things more in ways that are relatable to our lived experiences, so you leave feeling empowered.”
The next talk in this year’s Humanities Lecture Series will be given by Sarah Deer, professor of women, gender and sexuality studies and public affairs and administration at the University. Her lecture, which will focus on her activism within the indigenous community, will be held at The Commons on Oct. 1 at 7:30 p.m. More information is available here.