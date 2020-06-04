In response to George Floyd’s death and the anti-Black sentiment, several Black artists have used their art as a platform for Black culture. Black creatives from the University of Kansas express how their art has been shaped through racial unrest.
Junior Lennox Marshall, a film major from Kansas City, Missouri, expresses himself through a mix of drawings, paintings and photography. He incorporates Black figures to emphasize the significance of representation in art.
“Well when you see it, Black art or Black representation in art, you have that feeling of joy because you can relate to it,” Marshall said. “When you don’t get to relate or see it all the time, it’s really nice to see something concrete that you can relate to. You see yourself where you would not in other places.”
Black representation was mostly unseen of in older films, so the all-Black cast in “The Wiz,” inspired Marshall to incorporate all-Black characters in his art.
“It’s that simple to me to make everyone in my art Black and to have representation automatically without having any thought into it,” Marshall said.
The anti-Blackness climate made Marshall realize how important it is to be present and have something to contribute through his art, he said.
“I feel almost a sense of a responsibility, as someone in the Black community, to be present or have an opinion spoken through my art,” Marshall said.
When reflecting on the Black Lives Matter movement, Marshall said he’s now ready to take on a larger role as a Black artist to have more of a presence in the art world.
“I’ve realized that I need to be bigger [with my art], I don’t need to limit myself,” Marshall said.
Junior Kevin Mboma, an incoming journalism major from Olathe, expresses himself through fashion design, sketching and digital art to unite people who feel unseen.
“The hatred toward Black people has been … I mean people don’t say it enough, but I feel like it’s genocide at this point,” Mboma said. “We are more alike than we assume we are. We just assume that we’re so different that nobody hears or sees us.”
Black artists who have used their art to spread both positivity and awareness inspired Mboma to reveal the duality of the ugliness and beauty of life in his own art.
For senior Niya McAdoo, a visual art major from Columbia, Missouri, she often reflects her internal conflict due to her bi-racial background through her art. McAdoo expresses her art through paper, mixed media and fabric. She incorporates personal items throughout her pieces.
“I feel like I'm offending one side of myself by, like, wanting to stand up and protest for this other side," McAdoo said. "I've always had identity issues and the ability to make art and express myself have really helped me kind of gain footing and kind of knowing who I am, especially as a person of color.”
Often non-Black creators will produce “superficially identical” pieces that are directly from Black culture. Marshall said drawing inspiration from another culture is fair game, but without appreciation, it is unacceptable.
“There are so many things in society, in general, that has been created by the Black community and people have either taken it or borrowed, and Black people are left with nothing,” McAdoo said. “Especially with everything that’s going on now, we’re tired. We’re tired of being the bigger person.”
McAdoo said she’s already seen a breakout of Black and non-Black creators alike using their art to express what gets lost through words and is excited to see what University solo artists create in the upcoming semester.
“I definitely see myself thinking on a more historical aspect to [my art],” McAdoo said. “A lot of my pieces have a more personal touch to them, but I think I'll be going out and collecting different stories and experiences from different people in my community and incorporate that in my pieces.”