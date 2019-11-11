Student Union Activities hosted a "Bachelorette" Tell All event with season 14 Bachelorette contestants Blake Horstmann and Jason Tartick where they shared their unique experiences being on a reality television show.
University of Kansas alumna Molly Patt Horan, a KSNT anchor and journalist, moderated the packed event that was held Friday, Nov. 8, at the Burge Union. The event was followed by a meet and greet with Horstmann and Tartick.
Horstmann and Tartick discussed what their experience was like on the show and how they are adjusting to life after the show.
Tartick said he wants to share his experience of being in the spotlight but also bring deeper meaning and insight to people who are going through change every day and figuring out their life.
“We used change as an opportunity to drive new adventures,” Tartick said.
Horstmann said he is still navigating his way through life but wants to be a voice that people can relate to.
"The Bachelorette" is a social gathering in that people can openly discuss their dating lives while watching other dating lives unfold on television, Horstmann said.
Heather Winne, a sophomore studying pre-nursing, attended the event and said a lot of sororities at the University watch the show to bond with each other.
“The show is geared towards people our age,” Winne said.
The show is relatable because you see different personalities interact with each other, which is what happens in everyday dating life, Tartick said.
“I think it’s a nice escape from the craziness in today’s world,” Tartick said.
Tartick also said all of the contestant’s phones were taken away during the filming of the show, so they did not have any outside contact. This is something he had to adjust to because with technology, dating is different, he said.
“Dating is changing so much lately,” Tartick said.
Horstmann and Tartick both said they came on the show open to finding love but not expecting it to happen.
“I had no idea what my life was going to turn into,” Horstmann said.
Their motives were to not build their brand but to find new adventures and meet new people, Tartick said.
“There are people that go on the show strictly as a brand play,” Tartick said.
Being surrounded by cameras was difficult to get used to in the beginning, Horstmann said, but as time went on, the cameras didn’t bother him.
“Sometimes you get so deep in conversation you forget that the camera is there,” Horstmann said.
Tartick said he had to teach himself to be in the moment and ignore other people’s negative opinions. He said having self awareness was important to him in the show and is still important to him.
“If you can find yourself, you’re going to be able to better direct your life,” Tartick said.