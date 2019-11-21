The Kansas African Studies Center and the Center for Global and International Studies teamed up to host an event discussing the history and importance of Afro-Brazilian music on Nov. 20 in Bailey Hall.
The event centered around Juvino Alves Filho, a clarinetist from Brazil who discussed the different types of Afro-Brazilian music and how it began.
Luciano Tosta, a Brazilian literature and culture professor at the University of Kansas, took a group of KU students to Brazil last January where Filho, also a professor at the Universidade Federal do Recôncavo da Bahia in Brazil, gave a lecture. Because of this lecture, Tosta said University of Missouri and KU musicians decided to have a concert with Filho in Salvador, Brazil.
“We had over 200 people attend the concert,” Tosta said.
After the success of the first show in Brazil, Tosta said he decided to bring Filho to the United States to perform another show at the Lied Center on Nov. 19, where over 150 people were in attendance, Tosta said. The show also featured local musicians, including Stanley Sheldon, Jordan Ayala, Dylan Bassett, Alejandro Avila and Tosta.
Tosta said Filho has visited various classes at KU and plans to perform at other places in the Lawrence and Kansas City area, such as Lucia Beer Garden and Grill and the Taste of Brazil Market in Kansas City, Missouri.
After being in Kansas for a week, Filho and Tosta said they plan to travel to places in the United States where jazz was prominent, such as New York, Chicago and New Orleans.
“It started with KU, and we will keep it with KU, but it should have this inter-American element,” Tosta said.
Tosta acted as Filho’s interpreter in this event while Filho spoke in Portuguese. The presentation also included a PowerPoint presentation with examples of choro and chula music. At the end of the presentation, Filho played the clarinet for the audience while Tosta played the tambourine.
Doreen Siilo, a member of the Kansas African Studies Center, said it’s important to learn about music from various cultures.
“You never know who you can meet,” Siilo said.
Filho said he hopes to come back to Lawrence in the future to spread the importance of learning music from different cultures.