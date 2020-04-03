For the rest of the spring 2020 semester, Campus Couture will shift from featuring outfits found on campus to focusing on one popular fashion item a week.
This week’s feature is faux pearl hair clips.
Pearl hair accessories have swept the fashion world — they've been seen all over Instagram and on runways in the last year. This rise in popularity could partly be attributed to the multiple pearl accessories featured in Chanel’s Fall 2019 fashion show in March 2019, like the Chanel pearl hair clip, but pearl accessories were also popular back in the ‘90s.
Pearl hair clips can add a sense of elegance and fun while still remaining simple and classic. Although pearls may be associated with more formal attire, these hair clips are unique and trendy enough to be worn with everyday outfits like jeans and a T-shirt.
The best part is that unless you get the Chanel brand version, these hair clips are affordable. You can find them cheap online or in stores like Target or Forever 21.
Since these accessories are fun and perfect for spring, they could go well with white or pastel colors.
This outfit was inspired by the clips and by spring weather — a white lacy smocked puff-sleeve top and a button-front jean skirt.
The easiest way to wear the clips is to use them as you would any barrette, clipping your hair away from your face.