For the rest of the spring 2020 semester, Campus Couture will shift from featuring outfits found on campus to focusing on one popular fashion item a week.
This week’s feature is the houndstooth pattern.
Houndstooth is a pattern of two or more different colored broken checks. The most common type of houndstooth is in black and white, which creates the illusion of gray from afar.
Houndstooth was a popular men’s suit pattern before the 1900s in Scotland, but Christian Dior popularized its use in women’s fashion with his signature houndstooth dresses and skirts since the late 1930s. It became his signature pattern and he even designed his first perfume, Miss Dior, with houndstooth checks on the bottle and box.
In more recent years, houndstooth made multiple appearances in Chanel’s fall 2019 ready-to-wear line and has been showing up on the racks of multiple retail fashion stores.
Houndstooth is a classic pattern that gives off an aura of professionalism and is reminiscent of bustling, high-class city life. It’s perfect for business attire, interviews, internships or just whenever you want to dress a little smarter.
Black and white houndstooth patterned clothes can be worn with any color, but black is the most classic choice.
A houndstooth bottom or jacket would go well with a black turtleneck and black dress shoes or boots.
