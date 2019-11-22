Taking inspiration from London fashion bloggers, sophomore Bella Koscal is wearing minimalist but classy European-style fashion at the University of Kansas.
Bella Koscal from Naperville, Illinois, is double majoring in strategic communication and Spanish and minoring in political science. She works at the Dole Institute of Politics and dresses up for work often.
“When I’m there I’m expected to look professional, but I like to really go for it,” Koscal said.
She gets a lot of her inspiration from Pinterest and European fashion bloggers, such as Lucy Moon, she said. Koscal likes the simple yet elegant looks often seen in European fashion because they are casual and comfortable but still professional. When picking out an outfit, she said she likes to think back on the type of fashion she saw when she traveled to Spain.
“I definitely think about the style and the way people dress there,” Koscal said. “Because I think they better present themselves than we do often, and so I like to draw on that and think, ‘Could I wear this in public in Europe and not be a fool?’”
Lately, Koscal has been really into good quality chunky sweaters and turtlenecks but definitely stays away from animal prints. She usually sticks with neutral or muted tones and likes to accessorize with shoes, especially boots, and earrings. She said she likes the trend of the layering of short sleeves over long sleeves and headscarves.
Shop the look:
Skirt: Forever 21
Boots: Nordstrom Rack
Sweater: H&M
Campus Couture is a weekly feature that spotlights one University student, faculty or staff member who is dressed to impress. Check kansan.com weekly to see who’s featured in upcoming installments.
Know someone who you think should be featured in Campus Couture? Tweet us at @KansanNews or @aliciamarksb.