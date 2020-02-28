Grace Winter, a freshman from San Clemente, California, misses the sunny beaches and the fashion styles of her hometown. Back home, she’s used to everyone dressing up, even for class.
“It’s definitely a culture shock here,” Winter said. “Something that’s normal here is dressing down to me, which is kind of weird.”
Winter has different styles ranging from skater fashion to bohemian. As a surfer, a lot of her inspiration comes from beach fashion. She’s wearing a cropped white tank top, ripped black jeans, heeled black boots and a bow scrunchie.
Winter said she doesn’t get her inspiration from any one person, but instead she always pays attention to the fashion of others around her and the current trends.
“There’s always a sense of style in California,” Winter said. “Everybody usually has their own specific style and always dresses up that same way almost every day, without a doubt.”
When she goes shopping, Winter said she tries to think about what would go best with things she already has in her closet in order to make a complete outfit. In true Californian fashion, Winter said she likes shopping at PacSun and Hollister. Even when she wears clothes that other people wear, she always tries to add her own unique touch.
“I like to be original,” Winter said. “That’s why I wear what I wear here. I mean it sucks when people come up to you and go, ‘Why are you wearing that? Why do you look so dressed up?’ But I just like to be original, and it’s better to stand out than be the same.”
Winter said she likes accessorizing any way she can. Her favorite ways to accessorize are with her hair, necklaces, rings and bracelets.
Shop the look:
Jeans: Hollister
Boots: H&M
Scrunchie: H&M
Campus Couture is a weekly feature that spotlights one University student, faculty or staff member who is dressed to impress. Check kansan.com weekly to see who’s featured in upcoming installments.
