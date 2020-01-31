Nathan Pickerell, a freshman from Valley Falls, Kansas, sits among other art students in Chalmers Hall. He’s dressed in a vintage leather bomber jacket, a psychedelic vintage shirt, multiple pieces of jewelry and eye-catching embroidered boots.
Pickerell draws his inspiration from the 60s and 70s rock scene, including The Beatles and The Doors, he said. Jim Morrison and John Lennon are two of his fashion icons.
Pickerell said he feels like he goes back in time by wearing older clothes. When shopping at vintage stores or thrift shops, he tries to look for the most bizarre patterns and materials he can find.
“Fast fashion is not only bad for the environment, but that’s also a good way to buy clothes if you want to look like everyone else,” Pickerell said.
As a fine arts major, Pickerell said his artistic nature often shows up in his fashion. He enjoys taking apart and putting together old jewelry pieces he finds at vintage and antique stores to make them his own.
“I really like wearing things that look fun and things like putting jewels on my jacket,” Pickerell said, “Things that are just interesting to look at. I want each piece to be interesting.”
Recently, Pickerell said he has become interested in gender neutral fashion.
“I really like that clothes are becoming less gendered and people are allowed to wear more styles of things,” Pickerell said, “Because I just recently saw a fashion brand said, ‘We have a men’s handbag’ and it’s like, any bag could be a man’s handbag. If they just stop saying they were only for women, they could make some more money.”
