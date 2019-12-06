Strategic communications junior Julie Jorgensen from Cedar Falls, Iowa, wears her baby blue smock dress and chunky Fila shoes on a mild December day.
The dress is one of the many souvenirs she brought back to the United States from her study abroad experience in Denmark. She decided to study there because of her Danish ancestry. Jorgensen said her experience abroad had a big influence on her fashion style, and she developed a big interest in Scandinavian fashion.
“Loose-fitting dresses were really in, and the Filas or really pumped up tennis shoes were the style, and I just really loved how they looked on other people,” Jorgensen said. “I love this outfit. It just reminds me of a really good time in life when I was overseas.”
Jorgensen tries to dress up for class every day and said she feels like her interest in Scandinavian fashion and her consistency sets her style apart from other people. Dressing up for class makes her feel confident, comfortable and prepared for the day, she said. When shopping, she looks for simple patterns and designs.
“When I go shopping I usually try to find things that I can pair with other things,” she said. “I don’t like to buy something that just goes with one thing because then I feel like I’m putting too much money into one specific item of clothing.”
Instead of accessorizing, Jorgensen likes to focus more on her makeup and hair, but if she were to add anything to a look, it would be a good pair of earrings.
Shop the Look:
Earrings: & Other Stories
