Outside Chalmers Hall, sitting in the shade, freshman Zoe Vincent from Overland Park sketches in her notebook. Vincent is studying art education and had a test, so she decided to put a little extra effort into her look today.
“You’re supposed to dress up when you have a test because it helps you do better,” Vincent said.
She’s dressed in high-waisted shorts, white converse shoes and a black floral tee with with lettuce-edged sleeves. Vincent goes thrift shopping for cheap fashion finds. Her go-to thrift stores are The Salvation Army and City Thrift, but she said she also likes some of the vintage stores on Mass Street, such as Wild Man Vintage.
“Except for the shoes, almost everything I have on is thrifted or gifted,” Vincent said.
She decided on a cosmic theme with her matching jewelry, including a silver moon necklace and some silver star earrings. The necklace is her favorite part of her outfit. She got it from her art teacher in high school.
“There was a group of us that were friends, and she got us all necklaces,” Vincent said. “And I wear it almost every day.”
