Rin Scholtens, a graduate student in their second year from Athens, Georgia, regularly dresses up for class to tackle the day ahead.
“Since I teach, it’s also something that gets me motivated for the day,” Scholtens said. “It makes me feel like I’m ready to meet my students.”
Scholtens rocks a floral jumpsuit, black-heeled boots and a denim jacket decorated with pins. They accessorized with sparkles on their cheeks and rings on almost every finger.
Scholtens’ favorite part of the outfit is the thrifted jumpsuit, whose colored flowers deliberately match Scholtens' fiery hair color.
“This outfit is very comfortable and casual for me in that it’s so easy for me to put on, but there’s something very sleek about it that I enjoy,” Scholtens said.
Working on their Master of Fine Arts in textiles, Scholtens has recently been inspired by their studies while shopping for clothes.
“I’ve also found being really drawn to checkered things as of late, and I’m wondering if that’s an influence of my work right now," Scholtens said.
Scholtens is also a big fan of boots and regularly changes shoes throughout the day.
“I like collecting funky boots. I keep like three pairs of shoes in my studio,” Scholtens said. “Often, I’ll change them out. These I wore to get me to campus, but I probably have a pair of platforms that I’ll put on instead.”
Scholtens likes to go thrifting for fashion finds but hasn’t had much luck in Lawrence lately, so most of their clothes are from their favorite thrift stores back in Georgia.
“Campus Couture” is a weekly feature that spotlights one University student, faculty or staff member who is dressed to impress. Check kansan.com weekly to see who’s featured in upcoming installments.
Know someone who you think should be featured in “Campus Couture”? Tweet us at @KansanNews or @aliciamarksb.