Emily Donnell, a senior from Lawrence studying strategic communications, takes inspiration for her outfit from 1960s fashion and Margot Robbie’s looks in the movie “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”
She’s dressed in black high-waisted flare pants and a simple white crop-top. Donnell said she kept her outfit in black and white to “keep it classic.”
She stuck with the monochromatic theme with black boots from Steve Madden but created contrast with her white and turquoise earrings and a yellow headband.
“I love these Wild Mint Jewelry earrings,” Donnell said. “I feel like they’re the perfect statement without screaming like crazy.”
Donnell said she shops for her outfits and accessories a lot online but also frequents thrift shops for vintage finds.
“I was just in LA, and I went thrift shopping a bunch there,” Donnell said.
When she feels like she needs some retail therapy, she hits the stores nearby to find sales. She said whether or not she dresses up for class depends on how much sleep she got the night before.
Shop the look
Shirt: Target
Shoes: Steve Madden
Earrings: Wild Mint Jewelry
