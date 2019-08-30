On a hot and sunny August morning, Michelle Kokes, a senior from Chicago, lounges on the grass outside of Marvin and Chalmers Hall, chatting with a friend. She’s dressed to fulfill her everyday mantra: “Look good, feel good.”
She’s dressed for the warm weather in a white, sheer floral-patterned shirt with a white cami underneath that peaks through the fabric. She also has on a yellow corduroy skirt to tie the look together. Her outfit is completed with some “very nice, dirty Adidas” shoes, dangly gold earrings and bright pink sunglasses.
Kokes describes her outfit as a combination of skater and floral.
She likes to shop at boutiques for her outfits and accessories, and she collects earrings and enjoys antiquing, all of which have influenced her style.
“I feel like it creates more of an individual style,” Kokes said. “Picking out different things that not that many people have and throwing it all together to make it work in kind of a weird funky way — that’s what I like to do.”
Shop the look:
Shirt: Forever 21
Cami: PacSun
Skirt: Nasty Gal
Shoes: Adidas
