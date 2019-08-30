  • Sam Blaufuss/KANSAN

Campus Couture is a weekly feature that spotlights one University of Kansas student, faculty or staff member who is dressed to impress. This week's Campus Couture features Michelle Kokes, a senior from Chicago. 

On a hot and sunny August morning, Michelle Kokes, a senior from Chicago, lounges on the grass outside of Marvin and Chalmers Hall, chatting with a friend. She’s dressed to fulfill her everyday mantra: “Look good, feel good.”

Michelle Kokes, a senior from Chicago, is featured in this week's Campus Couture. 
Senior Michelle Kokes said she combines her best outfits and accessories from boutique and antique shops. 

She’s dressed for the warm weather in a white, sheer floral-patterned shirt with a white cami underneath that peaks through the fabric. She also has on a yellow corduroy skirt to tie the look together. Her outfit is completed with some “very nice, dirty Adidas” shoes, dangly gold earrings and bright pink sunglasses.

Kokes describes her outfit as a combination of skater and floral.

She likes to shop at boutiques for her outfits and accessories, and she collects earrings and enjoys antiquing, all of which have influenced her style.

“I feel like it creates more of an individual style,” Kokes said. “Picking out different things that not that many people have and throwing it all together to make it work in kind of a weird funky way — that’s what I like to do.”

Shop the look:

Shirt: Forever 21

Cami: PacSun

Skirt: Nasty Gal

Shoes: Adidas

