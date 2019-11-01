On Halloween day, sophomore Courtney Goetz from Burlington, Kansas, comes to campus giving '70s vibes with her flower child look.
Goetz is studying exercise science, and although the time she spends teaching in science labs doesn’t allow her to dress up every day, she always expresses herself on the weekends.
“I definitely like to be out dressed up nice because it just gives you that confidence,” she said.
She’s wearing a long embroidered lace cardigan, faux snakeskin boots, a crop top and silver accessories. Recently, she’s been into '70s fashion, which has influenced her wardrobe.
“I feel like right now we’re in a phase where we’re just recycling fashion,” Goetz said. “I love that though — how fashion always just comes right back around.”
Goetz moved to Burlington, Kansas, when she was young. She said she felt she stood out because of her fashion choices growing up in her small town.
“No one dressed up. Everyone wore T-shirts and running shorts to school,” Goetz said. “I’m originally from California, and then we moved to Kansas when I was in elementary school. So my mom has always been super fashionable, and she taught us how to be fashionable, and it’s something we always like to do together.”
When putting together an outfit, Goetz looks for simple cheap fashion finds from stores such as Forever 21 or H&M, and then she pairs them with higher-end statement pieces from stores such as Dillard's or Nordstrom to dress up the outfit. She doesn’t look for a specific pattern or material when she shops but is loving the recent flared pants trend. Her favorite part of her outfit is the heeled faux snakeskin boots.
“They're so fun, and I've gotten so many compliments on them because they’re just different,” she said. “It was an impulse buy, but I’m glad I got them.”
Shop the look:
Cardigan: Dillard's
Top: Forever 21
Jeans: Levi's
Shoes: Buckle
Campus Couture is a weekly feature that spotlights one University student, faculty or staff member who is dressed to impress. Check kansan.com weekly to see who’s featured in upcoming installments.
