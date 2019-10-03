Katie Olson is dressed for the cool weather with a teddy bear jacket, a cream-colored blouse and dark red pants.
“I woke up this morning, and I checked my weather app and it said that fall was finally here,” said Olson, a dance and linguistics major from Kansas City, Missouri. "So I busted out pants that I bought in summer.”
Olson said she’s excited for the change in weather because she finally has the opportunity to wear her fall outfits she’s been saving up since last year. She used to do a lot of her shopping at fast fashion retailers but recently has cut down on her consumption and has instead been coming up with new outfits using pieces of clothing she already has.
“I’ve built up a lot and just haven’t noticed it because of the way fast fashion is so ingrained in our heads to keep buying,” Olson said.
When picking out clothes, she doesn’t stick to a specific look. Instead, Olson has multiple outfits from all different fashion styles.
“Recently my style inspiration is coming from a lot of basic pieces instead of having a huge statement piece,” Olson said. "So I'm picking up a lot of basic clothes from Uniqlo and stuff like that to make a consistent outfit.”
Olson looks for clothes that are a mix of both comfort and style to make sure her walks on campus are as comfortable as possible.
“I try to kind of stick to almost like [K-Pop] idol airport fashion just in a sense of really taking care in what I’m wearing while still being comfortable,” Olson said. “I think comfort is just so important to me.”
Shop the look:
Blouse: Forever 21
Pants: Uniqlo
Shoes: Fila
Jacket: H&M
Earrings: Target
“Campus Couture” is a weekly feature that spotlights one University student, faculty or staff member who is dressed to impress. Check kansan.com weekly to see who’s featured in upcoming installments.
Know someone who you think should be featured in “Campus Couture”? Tweet us at @KansanNews or @aliciamarksb.