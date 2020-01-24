Walking across campus in the bitter cold on the third day of class, Ethan Haskins, a sophomore from Olathe, still shows off his style.
He’s dressed in a black faux fur coat, a leopard print mock turtleneck and eye-catching bright red pants.
Haskins said he gets a lot of his inspiration from pop culture, including Marilyn Monroe,”The Nanny,” “Romy and Michele's High School Reunion” and “Clueless.” As a design student, he said he feels like his major influences his style, and he tries to dress up every day.
“I wouldn’t be caught dead in sweats in public unless I was at the gym,” Haskins said. “It just makes me feel more comfortable.”
Haskins isn’t afraid to cross boundaries with his fashion and feels that his willingness to do so sets him apart from others.
“I feel like I really like breaking gender roles in a really tasteful way, and I like wearing stuff that is not trendy, but classic,” he said.
Haskins’s favorite materials and patterns to look for when shopping are velvet, faux fur and animal print. He said he likes putting together solid color outfits where every single item of clothing is the same color.
Haskins said he shops at thrift stores in Lawrence and Olathe to be more frugal and sustainable.
“I feel like I’m too broke to accessorize correctly right now,” Haskins said. “Because honestly, my fantasy is just like, dripping in jewels.”
