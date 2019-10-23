A bright piece of red chalk grinds into the sidewalk as dust-stained hands carefully smudge the crumbling colors into thick blue outlines. The artists cautiously guard their small chunk of pavement, careful not to smear their work with footprints from passersby. The result? An evenly-colored mural of mascot Baby Jay etched into the ground for all to admire.
Wescoe Beach got a bit more colorful as members of various student organizations came together from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday for the “Chalk & Rock” event to create themed murals as part of the homecoming celebrations.
Some groups arrived early to start chalking, while others slowly filled in. Students worked on the project throughout the day, making adjustments and adding more detail. Each member is encouraged to spend some of their time on the project.
Sophomore Lindsey Morin, a strategic communications major from Long Beach, California, showed up early to begin the group’s work.
“We’re really excited and are more competitive than before,” she said.
"It's a little friendly competition," said senior Jacob Harding, an architecture major from El Dorado, Kansas.
This year's prompt was “Towering toward the blue” to represent the university’s alma mater and the homecoming theme “Far Above the Golden Valley.”
Kara Schmitz, a sophomore from Kingsley, Iowa, said her team wanted to get creative with their piece for her sorority.
"A lot of people are doing Fraser Hall, so we're trying to do something different and think outside the box as much as possible,” Schmitz said. "That’s why we're doing a golden hour selfie with Baby Jay."
Students walk through Wescoe Beach each day, and some of them expressed concern for the mural's location.
“It’s hard to do it here because so many people walk on it," said senior Ramona Guerra, an education major from Chicago. "It’s kind of disrespectful because some people don’t care to look down and realize someone actually put a lot of hard work into this."
Three judges assessed the pieces in two categories: Greek and large organizations. The judges graded each piece on its content, theme, creativity, craftsmanship and composition.
In the Greek category, Sigma Delta Tau and Alpha Sigma Phi won first place. Sigma Kappa, Alpha Delta Pi and Triangle won second, and Theta Chi, Delta Gamma, Alpha Tau Omega won third, according to the Student Alumni Network’s Twitter.
In the large organization category, the All Scholarship Hall Council won first place, The University Daily Kansan won second, and Grace Pearson Scholarship Hall won third, according to the Student Alumni Network’s Twitter.