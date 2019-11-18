The KU Center for Latin American and Caribbean Studies partnered with Lawrence Talks! to host its third Charla de Merienda event this semester. On Nov. 14 at The Commons, they focused their discussion on farm sustainability and food security.

David Tamez, the editor-in-chief of Lawrence Talks!, mediated the conversation with three panelists.

“Not many of us are aware of how our consumer choices affect food security,” Tamez said.

Charla de Merienda is a series of events that brings people together for national and local discussions. The topics discussed are issues related to the Caribbean, Latin America and the United States.

Each panelist gave a 10-minute presentation on how people in the community can be more aware of their food choices.

The first panelist who presented, Ruaa Hassaballa, discussed the importance of ethnic food markets available in Lawrence.

Hassaballa, a graduate research assistant at the KU Center for Community Health and Development, said the community should recognize ethnic-run food stores by providing public transportation to and from these markets.

“It’s important for us to be able to support our local farmers and our local businesses and see how can we impact at the system’s level,” Hassaballa said.

Every individual should have a voice in creating an environment that supports farmers, she said.

“It’s really not just about providing proportional amounts of things for people to be equal, because the reality is there [are] people that have a lot more than others,” Hassaballa said. “It’s about removing the structural barriers that are in place that are causing inequity.”

Pantaleon Florez III, the second panelist to present, explained how community members can support farmers and why it’s important to buy local produce.

“We need to heavily localize food so that we bring it back to ourselves,” Florez said.

Maseualkualli Farms, Florez's farm in north Lawrence, is a three-quarter acre of land that is not ran by fossil fuel power stations. Florez said he’s helping the environment by pulling carbon out of the atmosphere and banking it into soil.

According to Florez, 40 million people in the United States go to bed hungry every night, and 12 million of those people are children.

“It’s not something that should exist in a place with such abundance,” Florez said.

Florez said he wants to help and teach locals to grow their own food because only 2% of people in the United States know how to grow their own food.

“It’s about stepping outside of the system we have now,” Florez said.

Going to local farmers' markets and asking servers at restaurants if any items on the menu are produced locally are two steps in the right direction, according to Florez.

Carlos Centeno, KU alumnus and the third panelist, discussed the effects and impact of climate change.

“As the weather keeps changing and the climate crisis intensifies, the droughts in the hot spots and food baskets of the world are getting worse,” Centeno said.

Centeno focused his presentation on his work with the United Nations field operations and his perspective on food security and farming sustainability in Central America.

When he visited lands in Guatemala, he said farmers had to work 16 hours a day just to make ends meet.

“That is the lowest level of food security that you can get,” Centeno said.

Centeno oversaw the 21 communities in Guatemala and helped to improve their work conditions.

“There were only two times where I’ve shed a tear in my last 10 years of work,” Centeno said. “That was one of them.”

Centeno and his team are protecting the livelihoods of farmers in order to keep more generations of farmers on the land.

“Poor land management is something that humans can be responsible for,” Centeno said. “We can fix it. Communities can fix it.”

The Charla de Merienda events are held three to four times each semester by KU CLACS.

“We try to prioritize everyone talking and getting involved in the conversation,” events assistant Sandra Jacobs said.

Jacobs said the events team tries to find topics that would be informative yet interesting to the community members and KU students attending the event.

“I hope that students and community members know that this is a space for us to talk about these things freely,” Jacobs said.