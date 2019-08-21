Coffee shops make for great places to hang out, study or grab delicious coffee and a snack. With several coffee shops in Lawrence, it’s hard to find which one suits your needs best because each has its distinctive offerings and unique personality.
From downtown local establishments to hidden hangouts, here are some of the many coffee shops in Lawrence:
Alchemy Coffee and Bake House | 816 Massachusetts St.
Alchemy opened its downtown location last year. Study, hang out or grab a bite to eat at this bright shop downtown. Alchemy sells breakfast, lunch and baked goods, such as muffins, cookies and biscuit sandwiches.
Hours: Sunday to Saturday 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Decade | 920 Delaware St.
Decade is located in east Lawrence in the Warehouse Arts District. Sit outside on Decade’s spacious patio and enjoy a drink, baked good, breakfast, brunch or lunch.
Hours: Sunday 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Monday to Thursday 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Friday 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Java Break | 17 E. 7th St.
Java Break serves drinks, food, baked goods — and has a cereal bar where you can mix and match up to three kinds of cereal with your choice of toppings. You can also grab a board game if you get done studying before the shop closes at midnight.
Hours: Sunday to Saturday 7 a.m. to midnight
McLain’s Market | 1420 Crescent Rd.
Grab a bite to eat and study at this coffee shop right next to campus. McLain’s Market is a Kansas City-based business that opened its third location last year. It serves breakfast, lunch, dinner, drinks and pastries.
Hours: Sunday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Monday to Friday 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
S&S Artisan Pub and Coffeehouse | 2228 Iowa St.
S&S features a large dining space to eat, grab a drink or study. It serves coffee, cocktails, pastries and vegetarian and vegan food. The shop also hosts local musicians on select nights, so check its Facebook page for upcoming events.
Hours: Monday to Saturday 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Z’s Divine Espresso | 914 Massachusetts St.
Z’s moved its downtown location to Massachusetts Street last year. This cozy shop has a full service coffee bar with specialty coffee drinks made from certified organically grown coffee, according to its website. Z’s also has two more locations in Lawrence at 1800 E. 23rd St. and 2351 W. 31st St.
Hours: Monday to Saturday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
1900 Barker Bakery and Cafe | 1900 Barker Ave.
This bakery and café opened in 2015 with its name inspired by its location. 1900 Barker serves artisan breads, pastries, coffee and rotating seasonal specials. It also has a small outdoor back patio perfect for studying or hanging out on a nice day.
Hours: Tuesday to Friday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
More coffee shops in Lawrence
Aimee’s Coffeehouse | 1025 Massachusetts St.
The Bourgeois Pig | 6 E. 9th St.
Henry’s Coffee Shop | 11 E. 8th St.
J&S Coffee | 4821 W. 6th St.
La Prima Tazza | 638 Massachusetts St.
Milton’s Café | 901 New Hampshire St.
If you have a favorite coffee shop not included in this list, let us know on Twitter at @KansanNews or email rkoester@kansan.com.