This story is developing. Information about Lawrence-area restaurants will be updated as it becomes available.
In the midst of the novel coronavirus, many Lawrence restaurants have closed in an attempt to diminish the spread of the virus through social-distancing. Others have switched to takeout or delivery-only methods. Here are some of the restaurant closings and updates you need to know.
Closed:
Bon Bon and The Burger Stand
Bon Bon and The Burger Stand, which share owners, have decided to close their doors until Sunday, March 29. According to a Facebook post, they plan to monitor local and national information for future decisions.
Ladybird Diner
According to a Facebook post, Ladybird Diner will be closing its doors for the next two weeks following the CDC’s recommendation that people should maintain a 6-foot minimum distance. The diner plans to reevaluate based on health professionals recommendations at the end of this two-week period. Despite its temporary closure, Ladybird Diner will still be offering free sack lunches from 11 a.m. to noon on Monday through Friday this week.
Restaurant, Pub & Games
RPG closed its doors to the public on Monday, March 16. According to a Facebook post, RPG doesn’t have a set date for a reopening as it’s planning to monitor local and national coronavirus coverage in order to make an informed decision.
Henry’s Coffee Shop and UpStairs Bar
Henry’s temporarily closed its doors on Tuesday, March 17 per CDC instructions. According to a Facebook post, they’re hoping to be able to reopen their doors by the end of March.
Merchant’s Pub and Plate
Merchant’s Pub and Plate announced on March 15 that it will be closing its doors. According to a Facebook post, it has yet to announce a reopening date but hopes to be able to open in two weeks. In addition, the post stated that online ordering could become available in the near future.
Delivery and takeout only:
Ramen Bowls
According to a Facebook post, Ramen Bowls is not allowing in-house dining but will be offering curbside deliveries, carryout and home deliveries. In addition, the restaurant is giving a free miniature hand sanitizer with every to-go bag and is offering contactless food drop-offs to completely avoid human contact.
La Prima Tazza
La Prima Tazza will only be offering to-go drinks for the foreseeable future. According to a Facebook post, all of its baked goods, napkins, sugar and milk will be kept behind the counter to avoid contamination but are still available upon request.
Aimee’s Coffeehouse
Aimee’s Coffeehouse was closed on March 16 and 17 to prepare for delivery and curbside pickup services. According to a Facebook post, these services are available on March 18 and will continue until the restaurant’s reopening, which is still to be determined.
Quinton’s Bar and Deli
Quinton’s announced on Tuesday, March 17 that it will be closed for the foreseeable future. According to a Facebook post, Quinton’s is offering curbside pickup and delivery options during its in-house dining closure period.
The Levee Cafe
The Levee Cafe is making a switch to takeout and curbside assistance only in order to limit public interactions. According to a Facebook post, they will remain open for their usual hours but will not be offering in-house dining.