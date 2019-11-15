For a lot of people, learning human anatomy means flashcards filled with medical terminology and charts in textbooks, but for one group of KU students, learning human anatomy is much more hands on. They learn by dissecting human cadavers.
“Very few people are around a deceased individual for anything other than a funeral,” said Jason Schad, a lab coordinator for the program.
The biology course, Human Anatomy Dissection Laboratory, includes anywhere from six to eight students, several teaching assistants and up to four cadavers. The nearly two-hour lab meets three times a week on the first floor of Haworth Hall.
Students wear scrubs and work in pairs to dissect the bodies. They learn about the human body bit by bit, examining muscles, bones and veins.
"There are moments where you're holding up the whole intestinal GI track, and you've got to hold that up while somebody's working and trying to either remove it or show a structure," said Aaron Carrillo, a pre-medical student and lab coordinator for the program.
Before they can even pick up a scalpel, students are required to take two prerequisite biology courses — Fundamentals of Human Anatomy and Human Anatomy Observation Laboratory — where they learn the fundamentals of human anatomy and observe the work dissection labs do on the human cadavers.
Students come from various health fields, such as pre-medical, physical therapy, occupational therapy and pre-nursing. While the lecture is required for many medical majors, the dissection class is not — students take it because they want to.
Programs like the KU anatomy and dissection class are relatively rare, especially for undergraduates, said Victor Gonzalez Betancourt, director of the program. Many programs at other universities dissect deceased animals or study plastic models of the human body.
“When you see it, you touch it, there’s a higher level of learning — it’s hard to put into words,” Schad said.
Carrillo said one of the values of dissecting human cadavers is the variety each body offers. When people look at a plastic model, they see what’s considered the average, but that’s not always the reality, he said.
"Every human is so different," Carrillo said.
The curriculum is broken up into five units. Students start by dissecting the back because the larger muscles are easier to work with, Gonzalez Betancourt said. Then they dissect upper limbs, lower limbs, chest and abdomen, and then work on the head and face. Not only are the facial structures small and fragile, but for many students, dissecting the face can be an emotional experience.
It’s in these moments students say a sense of humanity hits. It can be moments like seeing a donor’s face or even seeing a cadaver with the same color nail polish.
“You see someone's hand, and you think of those moments," Carrillo said.
Many students said the program has helped them understand the human body immensely. Schad, who studies exercise science, took the class as a student, and he’s been a teaching assistant for both the dissection observation and the lab. He said every day he learns something new about the human body.
“The human body will be your office,” Schad said. “It’s going to be your profession, and you got to know as much about it as you can in order to do your job well.”
Bodies are donated through the KU Medical Center’s Willed Body Program. Every year, the medical center staff hosts a tribute to honor the donors and their families. Each body is protected by HIPAA, which means it maintains privacy rights like a living patient. Gonzalez Betancourt said this also establishes a sense of respect for the cadavers.
“I always tell them, ‘This is your first patient, so you have to treat them with dignity and respect,’” he said, “And they do.”
Kenidee Hatler said working on the cadavers has made her feel grateful to the donors.
“It’s really wholesome that people donate their bodies to science so we can learn,” Hatler said.
She also said it makes her think of the words of doctoral candidate and graduate teaching assistant Daniel Romero-Alvarez:
"It's like the dead are teaching the living."