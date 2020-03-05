Leonard Krishtalka, director of the University of Kansas Biodiversity Institute and Natural History Museum and a professor of ecology and evolutionary biology, will be retiring after 25 years. Dec. 31, 2020 will be his last day at the University.
After being with the museum since 1995, Krishtalka said he is retiring to focus on other endeavors and hobbies.
“I like writing and I need more time,” Krishtalka said. “I am also an avid cyclist and want to travel some more.”
Krishtalka has published two novels in his “Harry Przewalski” series, which include “The Bone Field'' and “Death Spoke.” He said “The Camel Driver,” the third book in the murder-mystery series, will be released this May. He plans on releasing another book this November and is currently working on a fifth novel.
As director of the Natural History Museum, it’s been Krishtalka’s job to acquire funding for research, expeditions, scholarships, professorships and more. The museum has generated more than $90 million during Krishtalkas tenure, according to KU Today.
Additionally, he works with museum scientists to shape the next generation of ideas in biodiversity science.
“It’s leading the discovery of knowledge and biodiversity science, ultimately, for environmental well-being and human well-being,” Krishtalka said.
Krishtalka said he presents his and the museum's scientist’s knowledge to the public through the museum exhibits and outreach programs. He said he is proud that this aspect of the museum has grown a lot during his tenure.
“After all, it’s our job to get as much of that information about the life of the planet to the public, to make them smarter, more informed stewards of the biodiversity of the planet,” Krishtalka said.
The Natural History Museum was founded in 1864 and has grown to house over 100 researchers, scientists, graduate students and over 10 million specimens of plants and animals, according to its website.
He has also been an early supporter and adopter of innovations for biodiversity research, said Jorge Soberón, a senior biodiversity modeling scientist at the museum.
Soberón said Krishtalka was an early believer in creating a network of biodiversity databases between Mexico, Canada and the United States. With his encouragement, scientists created the first proof of concept to make this possible. That network is now known as the Global Biodiversity Information Facility, used by researchers in hundreds of countries.
“Scientists from major institutions said, ‘no way it’s possible, you’re never going to do it,’ but we did,” Soberón said.
Soberón said he praises Krishtalka for his openness and his ability to listen to others in a respectful way and create an environment that allows for disagreement. Soberón said he hopes the next director possesses those same traits.
While Krishtalka accomplished many things in his 25 years at the museum, he said that while he is the leader of the Natural History Museum, all of the discoveries they make are because of the scientists and staff.