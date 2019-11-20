Like it or hate it, Disney+ launched last Tuesday, Nov. 12, with a mixed reaction. For those like me who are still intimidated by the options on the home screen, here are five of the biggest releases on Disney+ right now, including original content and beloved classics.
“The Mandalorian”
Arguably the most high profile release on Disney+ right now is “The Mandalorian,” a television show set in the Star Wars universe. It tells the story of a gunfighter, The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) as he travels through the universe. Even if you are not familiar with “Star Wars,” “The Mandalorian” is truly epic, including the adorable Baby Yoda who has captured the internet’s heart forever.
“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”
For all the theater kids out there, “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” is a mockumentary about a high school theater company being forced to put on, you guessed it, “High School Musical.” Featuring music from the show and a talented young cast, this is perfect to put on and indulge in 2000s nostalgia.
“Noelle”
Christmas movies are coming to every platform, including Disney+. “Noelle” is about Santa’s younger sister, played by Anna Kendrick, who is full of Christmas spirit and is much more qualified for the job than her lackluster older brother played by Bill Hader.
“Moana”
Almost every single Disney princess movie is available to stream on Disney+, but “Moana” is the most recent release. With some of the most beautiful animation Disney has ever put out and a soundtrack by Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Moana” tells the story of a young woman who sets out on a mission to save her people. Watch, or rewatch, “Moana” to be empowered and inspired to take on the world.
“Avengers: Endgame”
“Avengers: Endgame” is arguably the biggest movie in the world, even nearly six months after its release. Disney has added special features, including multiple deleted scenes that are available under the extras tab to watch if you want to cry even harder than you did during the full cut.