Black creatives participated in a "Blackout" after TikTok blocked users from tagging videos under #BlackLivesMatter and #GeorgeFloyd. Some creators encouraged their followers to leave the app altogether.
TikTok said in a statement that it was a "display issue only that widely affected hashtags at large."
The "Blackout" began on May 19, Malcolm X’s birthday, when the founder of Black Lives Matter Utah, Lex Scott, shared a TikTok urging other users to change their profile pictures to a Black Power fist, raise awareness about racism and support Black content creators.
KU senior Gabrielle Smith, a theater performance major from Lansing, used TikTok as a creative outlet and a space to speak out on microaggressions she has experienced, while also raising awareness for the Black community.
“We sort of know now that TikTok can be a little anti-Black in the way they’ve been handling our content, shadow banning us and [blocking] hashtags,” Smith said. “I know a lot of Black creators partook in the ‘Blackout’ and it got to the point where Black content was rolling through as a ‘screw you’ to Tiktok for doing all this to us.”
We are aware of an issue that is impacting the hashtag view counts displayed at the upload stage. This appears to affect words at random, including terms like #cat and #hello. Our team is investigating and working quickly to address the issue.— TikTokSupport (@TikTokSupport) May 29, 2020
Smith decided to stop creating content, but plans to continue supporting Black creators on the app.
“In light of everything, I can’t sit here and use an app that is actively working against my people and me,” Smith said.
Shadow banning censors content from being seen on the For You page of other users. The For You page on the app circulates content based on videos the user likes or shares. The "Blackout" was meant to bring Black content to the forefront through the algorithm.
“I hope people understand this is not just a Black matter. It’s literally human rights,” Smith said. “I see it all the time when a Black person speaks about injustices literally in our community.
"People go against what they’re saying, telling them how to feel and think and speak," Smith continued. "So hopefully, there will be less of that.”
Once #GeorgeFloyd and #BlackLivesMatter returned to the app, Erika Lobati, a junior from Springfield, Missouri, studying film and psychology, said TikTok became an educational and inclusive platform. Lobati said she didn’t delete the app because the content she followed had helpful resources and information.
“I think part of why I really like TikTok is because it’s really good to see Black beauty,” Lobati said. “Right now I’m staying somewhere predominantly White, and it’s just good to have a way to find more people of color maybe not in my everyday life, but somewhere.”
However, for Black creators like Jalaiah Harmon, the original creator of the dance to K CAMP’s song “Lottery (Renegade)," their content gets adopted and popularized by White creators without credit. Some of those creators get exposed for saying the N-word.
Smith said nothing can justify their ignorance.
“They know what they’re saying and they need to be held accountable for those actions,” Smith said. “I do genuinely hope that these kids learn from it and understand these things are not OK and are so much deeper than they think it is.”
Lobati said diverse creators normalize diverse experiences. The app became a safe way for some users to protest, while also staying at home, Lobati said. The second "Blackout" is planned for the week of June 19, or "Juneteenth," to commemorate the end of slavery.
“I think we are headed to a good direction of coming together unified and accepting these different perspectives,” Lobati said. “I hope we see more underrepresented groups and minorities creating things. There’s already been so much progress and if we continue going in that direction, we’ll be OK.”