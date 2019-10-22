Over a year after creating a fundraiser to increase visibility on campus, the University of Kansas’ National Pan-Hellenic Council, which is composed of Black Greek-lettered organizations, will have a permanent space on campus that honors its rich history. During the Divine Nine Plaza Dedication, which takes place on Wednesday, each NPHC organization will be given its own pedestal near the Burge Union that will highlight its respective significance to the University.
But for Nikita Haynie, NPHC’s adviser, the dedication goes beyond just ramifications for the University. She said the dedication helps create awareness for the Black historical significance of NPHC organizations.
“People go to the step shows and stroll offs, but I think there’s so much more to Black Greek lettered organizations than just those components,” Haynie said. “They were started to help in advocating for equal rights and to provide opportunities Black people were not able to have. The founders for each of the respective organizations were fighting and advocating for things at a time when they were literally losing their lives for that, and I think this dedication honors that fight.”
The nine organizations that will be given their own monuments include Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Iota Phi Theta Fraternity, Inc., Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc., Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc., and Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.
Haynie said that some of the organizations are single letter chapters, which indicates that they are one of the oldest within NPHC. Haynie said that’s a rarity to find at predominantly white institutions.
For example, the Delta Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., which was chartered in 1915, was the University’s first Black Greek-lettered organization, according to Haynie. The University’s Mu Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. was chartered in 1920. The fraternity was the first Black Greek-lettered organization founded in the Midwest.
The monuments will be placed in the courtyard between the Integrated Science Building and the Burge Union. Each one will feature the respective organization’s crest and shield. Each one will also feature the organization’s founding date and charter date.
“I think it’s just a great way to show the history of Black Greek letter organizations but specifically for KU, and then for students who might be interested, it gives them an opportunity to go and learn because it also has a component of speaking to the history of NPHC and the specific chapters here,” Haynie said. “For students that are a part of those organizations, I think it also sends the message that their organizations matter.”
Jessica Thompson, who’s a member of the Delta Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., said the dedication brings a sense of pride. The St. Louis, Missouri, native was the vice president of communications for NPHC’s fundraiser for the Divine Nine Plaza last year. She played an integral role in getting the council to surpass its initial $50,000 goal by reaching out to donors and consistently sharing the campaign on NPHC’s social media accounts. The campaign raised $53,929 when it ended last June.
“Just knowing the behind-the-scenes of what it took to get those monuments there and just knowing that we did it feels good,” said Thompson, a senior and business analytics major at the University. “Regardless of any complications or anything that could’ve went wrong, we’re still here today celebrating the plots, and revealing it not just to us but to the community.”
Thompson said the dedication is a step in the right direction of NPHC gaining more recognition for its work on campus.
“Our biggest motivation was just to kind of bring more representation about organizations on campus,” Thompson said. “Having historically Black organizations on a predominantly white campus, there’s not much recognition, so just having something that’s permanent on the campus is great.”
For Black students on campus, Haynie said the monuments also pose as a way for them to see themselves reflected at a university in which they don’t have many representations of their culture and identity.
“For Black students that come to KU, I think that if you have an awareness of that, it just makes you feel as though you belong here, and I think that is what it signifies for the students that are a part of our council,” Haynie said.
The Divine Nine Plaza Dedication will be held on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Burge Union Courtyard. The event is free and open to the public and will be followed by a reception.