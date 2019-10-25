KU junior and photography major Meagan Taylor’s photography focuses on the fashion and editorial aspects of each image, which has led to her pictures being featured in Vogue Italia magazine 12 times within a year.
“It was a really cool moment for me and my career,” Taylor said. “Once I was featured in Vogue, it got me a lot more jobs and opportunities.”
Photographers are like the modern-day painters who tell a story through body placement, lighting, expression and clothing. They're able to look through the camera and capture an image that is worth a thousand words.
Taylor is known by models to follow this movement with as much fun and authenticity as she can.
Katarina Jadlow, a model from Kansas City, Missouri, said Taylor’s content is dedicated to a timeless, organic and natural feeling that isn’t meant to be overthought.
“I just want to have fun with it,” said Taylor, an Olathe native. “I just don’t want to think about it or overthink it.”
Taylor uses her photography to help build connections with people all while making them feel comfortable behind her 2470 mm lens.
One of Taylor’s first models to shoot, Rachel Stang from Kansas City, Missouri, said she has not only grown as a person, but as a photographer, making it effortless to work with her.
“Meagan has a way of making you feel really good about yourself in a setting where you would normally feel more self-conscious,” Stang said.
Taylor didn’t always know photography was her passion or that she was even good at it. During high school, she tried to figure out her next step in life.
“I didn’t really know what I wanted to do with my life,” Taylor said. “I was just kind of floating around. I took a photography class at my school, and it sprung from there.”
Although Taylor said she found her interest in photography, she credits her sister for introducing the actual idea of pursuing photography.
"My older sister did videography and a little bit of photography," Taylor said. "I would follow her around and help her with shoots and just thought, 'I want to do this — this is fun.'"
With Taylor’s love for fashion and photography, she hopes to eventually work at a big magazine, such as Vogue or Harper’s Bazaar.
The competitive photography field doesn’t scare Taylor.
“It’s going to take time, and it’s a really competitive field,” Taylor said. “The growing rate is only 2%, but it’s the only thing that I see myself doing.”