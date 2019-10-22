The Lawrence Public Library and the Emily Taylor Center for Women and Gender Equity are partnering this month to examine horror films from a feminist perspective.
Feminist Fright Fest is held every Wednesday from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the Lawrence Public Library. Hosts Megan Williams, Miguel Roel and Eric Havens lead discussions following each film screening about observations from a feminist point of view.
“We thought doing a film fest in October with horror films would be fun, especially since horror films are often commenting on social issues, whether they’re conscious of it or not,” said Williams, host and assistant director of the Emily Taylor Center.
Guest speakers, such as Academy Award Winner Kevin Willmott, have joined the Fright Fest to discuss and analyze the films with unique angles and to engage with the audience.
On Wednesday, Oct. 16, Willmott spoke about the history of “Blackenstein” and held a question-and-answer session after the screening. He said the horror movie’s gender politics were depicted strangely but adequately by the producers, though much of the Black community had found issues with the movie’s plot. It’s commonly thought that this could be by fault of having a team of white producers behind the film, Willmott said.
Willmott said the Black community has, many times in history, come together to watch Black exploration films and typically found themselves identifying with the story. However, “Blackenstein” contradicted this feeling, he said.
Audience members of previous screenings were just as excited about the discussions as they were about watching the movie itself.
“I think when it comes to horror movies, it’s nice to be able to analyze them in a lens that a lot of people might not and that’s kind of like in the feminist lens because I think that’s something that doesn’t really get looked at much as opposed to the other perspectives they get examined in,” said Lawrence resident Samantha Huntington.
The Fright Fest is also a place for Lawrence residents to meet up and discuss their opinions on the feminist perspective in film.
“I think the event helps people to think about things in a different way,” Williams said. “Other times we just watch media and don’t think too much about it. Personally, as an educator, I think media literacy is really important because we are so bombarded with it. As a feminist, bringing that in too as a lens of looking at media and thinking about how it reflects the patriarchal culture.”
After the Feminist Fright Fest in October, the Emily Taylor Center will move onto new events. It will host other events and discussions in November in partnership with the Center for Sexuality and Gender Diversity.
“November is actually our masculinity month,” Williams said. “We will be focusing on masculinity from a feminist standpoint.”
The final two events in the Feminist Fright Fest series include “Black Christmas” on Oct. 23 and “The Brood” on Oct. 30.
Kansan reporter Jo Sabus contributed to this story.