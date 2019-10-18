Column
Hollywood has not been traditionally kind toward directors who are not straight white men. Over the course of the Academy Awards’ 91-year history, only five women have been nominated for best director, and only one woman has been given the award (Kathryn Bigelow in 2010 for “The Hurt Locker”). No woman of color has ever been nominated for best director.
But despite their lack of recognition, here are five women you might not know who are making some popular movies.
Andrea Arnold
Andrea Arnold is a British director who won an Academy Award in 2005 for her short film “Wasp.” Arnold has a distinct directorial style that’s easy to recognize. The best example of this is the overall aesthetic of “American Honey” (2016), a coming-of-age road trip movie about a young woman named Star who joins a group crossing the country selling magazines. Arnold creates a world that is visually stunning and shows us that there is beauty in our everyday lives.
Lulu Wang
Lulu Wang is a director on the rise. Her second feature film, “The Farewell,” broke box office records this summer and is already getting Oscar buzz. It follows a Chinese family who discovers its grandmother is dying and does not tell her about her condition. They use a wedding as an excuse to get the family together one last time to say goodbye to her. “The Farewell” is based on a story from Wang’s own life that she detailed on an episode of “This American Life.” The movie was nominated for a Sundance Film Festival prize and has cemented its place as one of the best movies of the year so far.
Marielle Heller
Marielle Heller is best known for helming one of 2018’s best and most overlooked films “Can You Ever Forgive Me?,” which is based on Lee Israel’s memoir about her time forging fake letters and selling them. It garnered both Melissa McCarthy and Richard E. Grant Oscar nominations and was also nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay, but Heller was notably left out. Her upcoming project, “A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood,” a biopic about Mr. Rogers starring Tom Hanks, is sure to be a feel-good hit this Thanksgiving season and a big contender this award season.
Ava DuVernay
Ava DuVernay is one of the most talented directors of our time. DuVernay did not pick up a camera until she was 32 years old. She now owns her own production company, has two Emmys and has been nominated for a Golden Globe and an Academy Award for her work on “Selma” (2014) and “13th” (2016) respectively. DuVernay’s first feature, “Selma,” a biopic about Martin Luther King Jr.’s march in Selma, Alabama, garnered her a Golden Globe nomination. Her documentary about mass incarceration in the United States, "13th," earned her two Emmy Awards and an Academy Award nomination. Her most recent project “When They See Us” was nominated for 11 Emmys.
Dee Rees
Dee Rees became the first African American woman to be nominated for an Oscar for Best Adapted screenplay in 2017 for her work on “Mudbound,” which she directed. “Mudbound” is a story of a white family and a Black family who live on the same piece of land in the aftermath of World War II and what happens when their sons come home from war and form a friendship. It deals with segregation and racism in the South, and is one of few movies to discuss what World War II was like for African American soldiers. “Mudbound” was one of many movies in 2017 that barely slipped under the awards radar but deserved so much more than it got, especially Rees for directing.