The Hall Center for the Humanities is hosting its second Haunting Humanities at Abe & Jake’s Landing. The event is Wednesday, Oct. 23, from 5:30 to 9 p.m. and will feature more than 20 stations and rooms with different activities.
The family-friendly event is free and open to the public.
“The whole point and purpose of this event was trying to figure out ways that we can help researchers at KU bring their complicated historical research or niche research into specialized topics to the general public,” said Eliott Reeder, communications coordinator at The Hall Center for the Humanities.
Haunting Humanities will have face painting, catered food and alcoholic beverages. There will be many interactive exhibits such as a storytelling event with QR codes spread across the building. Participants scan codes to unveil the next part of the story and eventually win access to a photo booth. Other events include puzzle breakout rooms, a samurai ritual and presentations about Emmett Till and Lawrence suffragists.
Wichita State University librarians Jessica Mirasol and Lizzy Walker created and ran a puzzle breakout room at last year’s Haunting Humanities — and they’re bringing it back. The puzzle room’s goal is to help prove the innocence of a man who claims he was falsely accused of using hypnosis to cause a murder.
“Watching the people do the room last year was a blast," Mirasol said. "We knew the answers and we put the puzzles together, but it was really interesting to see people think about things in a different way and how they worked through the room."
They’re adding an additional room this year where participants have to solve a series of puzzles and lock combinations to help a woman who is trying to write a horror story when she gets writer’s block.
Walker said she’s really looking forward to running this new escape room that they also ran at the WSU libraries for Women in Horror Month, which was dedicated to recognizing women working behind the scenes in the horror industry.
All exhibits and presentations will close at 8 p.m. The event will conclude with performances by the KU Chamber Orchestra and students from the department of theatre and dance followed by a meet-and-greet with everyone who helped organize the event.