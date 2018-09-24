As dusk sets in over South Park, a colorful projection screen stretches across the park’s gazebo, erected more than a decade ago. The sidewalks next to the Roosevelt Fountain are covered with colorful paint, chalk art and vinyl decorations, the fountain itself lit with ethereal colored lights. Speakers underneath trees play audio loops, alternating between historical sounds like blacksmithing and archival newsreels, and the sounds of animals native to the park.
Two screens on an adjacent lawn display recent pictures of everyday visits to the park: the sunshine’s warmth lighting up lovers’ faces, dogs and children running through the grass, a picnic. Over this, a loop of audio amplifies these park-goers’ stories of their favorite memories in South Park, some mundane, some monumental, all profound.
This multimedia installation, “Echoes Through A Green Space,” is a community art exhibit that has been in progress since June of this year. The event on Sept. 23, which doubled as a closing event for the Free State Festival, presented an accumulation of memories, stories and history centered on the beloved South Park.
Nick Carswell, a Lawrence based artist, originally had the idea for this exhibit in partnership with Lawrence-based visual artists Darin and Shannon White.
“The inspiration was to do something that was specific to this place, inspired and informed and shared with the community,” Carswell said.
Celebrating the history of South Park, which was founded with the town of Lawrence itself in 1854, was a major theme of the “Echoes” project. The project began holding events in June of this year that encouraged the Lawrence community to submit historical documents and their own personal stories about the park.
Projectors display archival photographs of events at South Park since its founding, many of them black and white or sepia-toned. All include an image of the gazebo. It is always at the center of the screen, but the surroundings vary among depictions of weddings, concerts and other significant community gatherings. Kip Haaheim, professor of music composition, was the audio director of the “Echoes” project.
“A lot of historical stuff we got by looking on a newsreel archives online, so I went through a lot of those and picked particularly interesting historical moments,” Haaheim said. “Then I recorded a lot of sounds of pre-industrial things, like working with a hand-cutting scythe instead of a lawn-mower or hammering, blacksmithing.”
When the park begins to fall dark, the speakers blend into the shadows and the noises seem to be coming from all around. Carswell plays live music from behind the projector screens of the gazebo, adding to the disembodied sounds.
People of all ages wander through South Park to experience the exhibit. Many are fascinated with the displays, staring at the flashing images or listening to the stories. Laurie McLane-Higginson was one of these visitors.
“The snippets of the sounds you would normally hear during the day blasting at night and the lighting is really wonderful, going up on the trees,” she said. “This imagery over here is really neat. It’s real evocative of what happens here day after day after day, hour after hour, really a wonderful story unfolding about this community and who comes here."