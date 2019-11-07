Rolled ice cream chain Freezing Moo and poke restaurant chain Urban Grill & Poke have closed their Lawrence doors.
The two chains shared space at 4651 W. Sixth St. Suite #101 and announced the closures with signs on the door.
Freezing Moo still has Kansas locations in Lenexa, Olathe, Overland Park, and Wichita as well as locations in Missouri, Nebraska, and even Georgia, according to its website.
Urban Grill & Poke still has a location in Lenexa and a location in Omaha, Nebraska according to its website.
Both signs thanked customers for their patronage.
The Kansan has reached out to both restaurants for comment and has not received a response. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.