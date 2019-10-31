“Twitches”
Twin witches united against the forces of evil! Outfits from the mid-2000s! What more could you ask for in a Disney Channel original?
- Katie Counts | @CountsKatie752
“Garth Marenghi’s Darkplace”
I’m a simple person. All I need for a good time is some '80s-themed horror satire, intentionally cheesy effects and acting, and crass British humor sprinkled on top. “So dim your lights, sit back, and enjoy… well I say enjoy…”
- Jo Sabus | @salty_rebel
“The Haunting of Hill House”
One of the Netflix original gems of last year is this spooky show following a family who is haunted by a childhood home filled with mystery. With Netflix confirming there will be a sequel season, now is the perfect time to jump into it if you’ve not seen it yet.
- Wyatt Hall | @thewyatthall15
“It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown”
If you’re more into cute than creepy, this is the show for you. A classic that first aired in 1966, the Peanuts Halloween special brings a feeling of warmth and nostalgia to spooky season and is fit for everyone.
- Raeley Youngs | @raeleyy
“Sleepy Hollow”
The classic tale of Ichabod Crane and his journey to a sleepy town to learn more about the legend of the headless horseman. A traditional and tasteful must watch for any Halloween movie checklist.
- Tianna Witmer | @tiannajwitmer
"The Nightmare Before Christmas"
A Halloween and Christmas classic by spooky expert Tim Burton about a Halloween town legend wanting to create his own Christmas. It has fun musical numbers and great stop motion animation.
- Alicia Marksberry | @aliciamarksb
"Corpse Bride"
Another spooky Tim Burton animated movie about a groom accidentally marrying a corpse bride and going to the underworld. It also has musical numbers and stop motion animation.
- Alicia Marksberry | @aliciamarksb
"Halloweentown"
Realizing I could download Disney Now and watch all four Halloweentown movies for free whenever I want has changed the remainder of spooky season. #HalloweentownMarathon, anyone?
- Natalie Gibson | @nataliegibsonxo
“The Twilight Zone”
This classic series never disappoints with its mix of sci-fi, horror and comedy. You can find practically anything in this series, from talking dolls to gorillas on the wings of airplanes. Nothing puts me quite into the spooky spirit like Rod Serling announcing that we’ve just entered ”The Twilight Zone.”
- Taylor Worden | @taynoelle7