Starting Friday, Oct. 25, downtown Lawrence will transform into a haunted town where ghosts from the city’s history come alive through a Halloween performance.
For several nights in late October and early November, the Lawrence Arts Center will host a haunted downtown theatrical performance for the first time ever called “Ghosting Lawrence: A Theatrical Tour of Downtown Haunts.”
The host and director of the performance Ric Averill said it’s an “artsified downtown ghost tour walk.”
One of the focal points of the tour takes participants through different parts of downtown Lawrence that Averill said are haunted from the ghosts of Quantrill’s Raid. On Aug. 21, 1863, a confederate group of soldiers led by William Quantrill ransacked Lawrence because the city supported abolition.
One stop, known as the McAllister house, has a long history of being haunted. A woman died in the house in the late 1960s and the man who has owned the house since 1993 said several ghosts known as “the phantom of Rhode Island Street” have been haunting the house. Averill said the house’s frame survived Quantrill’s Raid, which is a reason there are reportedly several ghosts in the area.
“It’s historical and it’s a little bit artistic,” said Averill. “It’s all based on factual things.”
Averill will walk the tour through the streets of Lawrence and participants will see dancers and singers who will sing about the haunted history of Lawrence. Averill said they might even mention some of the famous people that have worked their way through Lawrence such as Susan B. Anthony, Oscar Wilde, John Brown and Carrie Nation.
Director of Performing Arts at the Lawrence Arts Center Elizabeth Sullivan said that this is the first event the Arts Center has done that will take place outside of the center itself.
Sullivan said she hopes that “people who don't know the history, or aren’t familiar with that particular time learn something about our roots as Lawrencians.”
“But also just have fun,” Sullivan said. “It's a really fun Halloween thing to do with your family or with a friend.”
The tour will begin in front of the Lawrence Arts Center and will work its way through the eastern portion of downtown Lawrence. After walking by the river, the tour will end in front of Free State Brewing Company.
“It'll be a fun ending where people can grab a drink at the end if they want to, or hang out and chat about the stories,” Sullivan said.
Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at the event page on the Lawrence Arts Center website.