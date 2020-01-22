The former Goodcents Deli Fresh Sub location stands on 23rd and Louisiana Streets

The Goodcents Deli Fresh Subs 23rd and Louisiana Street location closed on Jan. 15. 

 Rylie Koester/UDK

The Goodcents Deli Fresh Subs located at 23rd and Louisiana Street closed on Wednesday, Jan. 15, said Keaton Bowers, Goodcents assistant general manager. The sandwich restaurant opened a different location in Lawrence at 1410 Kasold Dr. the next morning on Thursday, Jan. 16, Bowers said.  

A sign on a Goodcents restaurant reads "this location has closed"

A new Goodcents Deli Fresh Subs location opened at 1410 Kasold Dr. on Jan. 16.

Bowers said the 23rd Street location was under franchise management, and the restaurant has been looking to move locations. The new location on Bob Billings and Kasold is under corporate management.

The employees from the previous location are now employed directly through Goodcents at the new location.  

The Kasold location is currently the only Goodcents location Lawrence.

