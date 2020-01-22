The Goodcents Deli Fresh Subs located at 23rd and Louisiana Street closed on Wednesday, Jan. 15, said Keaton Bowers, Goodcents assistant general manager. The sandwich restaurant opened a different location in Lawrence at 1410 Kasold Dr. the next morning on Thursday, Jan. 16, Bowers said.
Bowers said the 23rd Street location was under franchise management, and the restaurant has been looking to move locations. The new location on Bob Billings and Kasold is under corporate management.
The employees from the previous location are now employed directly through Goodcents at the new location.
The Kasold location is currently the only Goodcents location Lawrence.