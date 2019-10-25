Walking around Abe & Jake’s Landing, a 14,000 square feet industrial building that was used in the 1880s as a barbed wire factory, on Oct. 23, you'd find a blend of students and local families dressed up as vampires, butterflies and zombies for the Hall Center for the Humanities' second “Haunting Humanities” event.
The Hall Center for the Humanities’ goal was to have 800 people attend — almost 200 more than last year — which they accomplished with around 810 people in attendance this year.
During the event, many children ran around throwing paper airplanes, circling in and out onto the patio off the back of the venue facing the Kansas River, or visiting the various booths.
“All the booths I thought were fantastic this year,” said associate director at the Hall Center for the Humanities Sarah Bishop. “I thought the dance performance where everyone was dancing at the end was really nice and meaningful.
The KU Classics Club had a table with three members of the club dressed as Greek gods and goddesses. Senior Mika Schrader is a history and religious studies double major and was dressed up as Persephone, goddess of the underworld.
“We have some fun ghost stories from ancient Rome and Greece that we have available for people to read,” Schrader said. “We’ve got some fun coloring pages about different gods and goddesses.”
Schrader said they’re rebooting the club after it being inactive a few years.
“This is one of our ways that we’re stepping out and trying to get the community involved, specifically the college community at KU but also the greater community,” Schrader said.
Erin Spurlock, a human resources generalist for Kansas Athletics, said she had enjoyed finding out her bookish sign using the Ouija board at the Lawrence Public Library’s station, as well as a lecture about Eastern Slavic witch folklore. She said she was looking forward to trying out the Lawrence Arts Center’s “scream-printing” station as well as an escape room set up on the upper level of the venue.
Two Watkins Museum of History employees attempted to remain incredibly still throughout the evening because they were dressed as statues of James Naismith and Carrie Nation.
“We thought it would be fun to dress up as living statues since we’re a history museum,” Amanda Hamilton Burkhart said. “We’re not really good at staying still, but I think that’s okay for the little ones.”
As the event began to settle down, the KU Chamber Orchestra played a couple of Halloween-related songs to conclude the evening, including Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” and a song from the 1960 film “Psycho.”