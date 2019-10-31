“Witchy Woman” by the Eagles
As the Eagles croon about a raven-haired woman flying through the night, this song will make you feel like a bad witch.
- Katie Counts | @CountsKatie752
"Spooky Scary Skeletons (Remix)" by Andrew Gold and The Living Tombstone
A classic spooky song about skeletons dancing around and playing the xylophone with each other's bones. Essential to any spooky playlist.
- Connor Heaton | @Conheaton1111
"The Mind Electric" by Miracle Musical
This trippy song takes the listener through a distorted journey through the mind as the first half plays in reverse and only makes sense once it plays forward, but even then, something about this song sounds off.
- Connor Heaton | @Conheaton1111
“I Was A Teenage Werewolf” by The Cramps
The premier American goth group did a song about being an adolescent monster before “Teen Wolf” and “Twilight” made it cool. A slow, twangy song with goofy subject matter is sure to lighten up a gloomy playlist.
- Jo Sabus | @salty_rebel
“Boogieman” by Childish Gambino
A banger eclipsed by the hit song “Redbone” featured on the same album, “Boogieman” brings a funky and upbeat rhythm with haunting vocals that is sure to get you dancing on the spookiest night of the year.
- Wyatt Hall | @thewyatthall15
“A Nightmare on My Street” by DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince
One of the best ways to kick it back for spooky season is with some good old Will Smith when he was known as The Fresh Prince. It’s not his best track by any means, but the lyrics set the Halloween mood.
- Nicole Asbury | @NicoleAsbury
“Halloweenie” by Ashnikko
Though Ashnikko may be most well-known for Tik Tok hits such as “STUPID,” her catalog contains numerous eccentric treasures like this one. A perfect spooky hit, “Halloweenie” has plenty of creepy references, such as climbing in an ex’s window to write her name in blood on his pillows.
- Sarah Wright | @swrightUDK
“Turn Off The Light (feat. Elvira, Mistress of the Dark)” by Kim Petras
The title track off of Petras’ first studio album is a very spooky stunner. It opens with Petras describing a creepy night with “chills down your spine” and “fear in your eyes.” She invites the listener to embrace their darker side, and featured Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, further encourages it: “Only in the darkness will you find your true self.”
- Sarah Wright | @swrightUDK & Nolan Brey | @NolanBrey
“There Will Be Blood” by Kim Petras
Fresh from her newly-released second edition of “Turn Off the Light,” “There Will Be Blood” warns the listener that Petras is seductive and dangerous. The lyrics suggest that you won’t be able to resist her charms and will even beg for her to ruin your life. Same.
- Sarah Wright | @swrightUDK
“The Great Pumpkin Waltz” by Vince Guaraldi
You might not know Vince Guaraldi by name, but he is the artist behind all of the music in the Charlie Brown specials. This song, featured in “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown,” is a nice instrumental that’s far from spooky and will make you want to cozy up on the couch with candy corn and apple cider.
- Raeley Youngs | @raeleyy
“I Put A Spell On You” by Screamin’ Jay Hawkins
A song with hundreds of covers, “I Put A Spell On You” dates back to 1956 and ranks 320th on Rolling Stone magazine’s list of the 500 greatest songs of all time. While versions by Nina Simone and Creedence Clearwater Revival found more commercial success, and Bette Midler’s cover in the movie “Hocus Pocus” may be more well known, the original version is a classic, iconic and haunting song perfect for Halloween.
- Mitch Quaney | @AegisGrailius
“Subenstein” by Big K.R.I.T
The Mississippi rapper dropped this song in 2017, and it references Frankenstein, along with the “it’s alive” clip from the movie.
- Ronnie Lozano @rolo7_96
"This is Halloween" from “The Nightmare Before Christmas”
This is the perfect Halloween song from the famous Tim Burton animated movie.
- Alicia Marksberry | @aliciamarksb