Campus can get a little routine at the end of the year. For some of us, we even live on campus or maybe way too close. When looking for a place to study, you’re stuck with the basics: Anschutz, Watson, Kansas Union, McLain’s, the Lawrence Public Library, etc. So, whether you need to meet with a group, write in 5 pt. font for your one-sided note card, finish that five-page essay or just cry, here are 10 coffee shops to study for your finals in the city of Lawrence.
Java Break
One of the most hip and funky coffee shops in Lawrence, Java Break is a great place to hang with friends, grab a bite to eat, listen to music, play board games or study for finals. Java Break features a unique menu with hot meal options and even a cereal bar, where you can mix and match your own cereal with different toppings. With multiple different themed rooms and each readily equipped with outlets, Java Break is a great place for work and fun.
Hours: Sunday through Saturday 7 a.m. to midnight
Location: 17 E. 7th St.
Signs of Life
Signs of Life is a book store on Mass Street and has a calm and quiet atmosphere that set the perfect building blocks for a good study sesh. The store is very large with two floors and has many nooks and crannies for you to hole up and get into the zone. You can grab a hand-crafted espresso to ensure you’re able to pull that all nighter. Signs of Life is also a good space for group and partner work.
Hours: Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Address: 722 Massachusetts St.
S&S Artisan Pub and Coffeehouse
S&S Artisan Pub and Coffeehouse is as central as it gets for coffee shops in Lawrence. Its open floor concept and friendly hipster vibe leaves little to be desired for a relaxed study location. The shop has live music almost every Tuesday, Friday and Saturday starting around 7 or 8 p.m. if you want to listen to some good tunes while you work. The menu also features a great variety of food, such as the veggie melt sandwich and biscuits and portobello gravy. The drink menu spans from hot tea to lavender juice. It also offers alcoholic beverages — if you’re 21 and up and have given up.
Hours: Monday through Saturday 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Location: 2228 Iowa St.
Starbucks
Starbucks may sound a little basic, but Jayhawks may have to get used to it very soon. With eight locations in Lawrence, three of which are stand alone, you can grab your peppermint mocha or toasted white hot chocolate and some free wifi for your study session. Starbucks covers almost all areas of Lawrence, so whether you leave in west Lawrence by 31st Street or east Lawrence, you are likely to find a shop.
Hours: Depend on location
Stand alone locations:
647 Massachusetts St.
4701 Bauer Farm Drive
1731 W. 23rd St.
Wheatfields Bakery and Cafe
Wheatfields Bakery and Cafe is a fully functioning cafe that can double as a cafe and study space for this upcoming finals week. With a very large menu of bakery goodies, such as a sweet apple strudel, to full meals, such as the turkey, Swiss and green apple melt, you can be sure to not get hungry while writing your papers. Wheatfields is a quiet and calm place, so if you don’t like crowds and want some moderate seclusion, this is the place to be.
Hours: 6:30 a.m to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday and 7:30 am to 4 p.m. Sunday
Location: 904 Vermont St.
J&S Coffee
If you live in west Lawrence and don’t want to drive 20 minutes through Sixth Street traffic to get to downtown Lawrence, J&S Coffee is a perfect place to grab a drink and get to work. The drink menu is unique with fall specials such as Bekahs Brew and peppermint hot chocolate. The menu is so vast that you can try something new every time you go. The store is split into three areas, two sitting areas and booths and tables, so any seating preference can be met. J&S Coffee does close fairly early, so if you’re a night owl, you may want to look at the Starbucks on Bauer Farm Drive.
Hours: 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
Location: 4821 W. 6th St. Suite E
La Prima Tazza
A simple coffee shop, La Prima Tazza is the perfect place for you coffee connoisseurs and relaxed studiers (if there is such a thing). This place is great for studying alone and getting through your work quickly and efficiently. La Prima Tazza seeks to appeal to your international coffee taste buds with drinks such Mexican hot chocolate, Italian steamer and the Sicilian slammer. However, there is not a lot of seating in the shop, so group and partner work might flourish elsewhere. But if you like the smell of coffee and a lowlight chill atmosphere to get your work done, La Prima Tazza is your new study spot.
Hours: 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
Location: 638 Massachusetts St.
Decade
If you’re an East Lawrence resident, one of the closest locations to you might be Decade. Decade is an inimitable coffee shop and bistro that is one of the hidden gems of the city. While the menu is limited, it is unique and well worth the visit. You can enjoy the sun dried tomato spread grilled cheese or the house special Decade Chai while getting your work done. The shop has a lot of natural light so you aren’t experiencing the all too familiar eye strain of reading under Anschutz’s invading fluorescents. If you want to get away and experience the boho funk of East Lawrence while you prep for this upcoming week, Decade is the place for you.
Hours: 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 6:30 a.m to 10 p.m. Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, and 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Sunday
Location: 920 Delaware St.
Z’s Divine Espresso & Coffee Roaster
If you need to get out for a quick study session, Z’s Divine Espresso & Coffee Roasters is the coffee shop for you. You can try house favorites, such as a mocha with coconut & curry or a chai with espresso shots, to spice up your dulling exam review. Not many people stay for longer than an hour, so if you need to get into the zone and cram for hours on end, you may want to look somewhere else. With three locations in Lawrence, including one in southeast Lawrence, you'll never be too far out of the city to reach one of these fun shops.
Hours: Depend on location
Locations:
914 Massachusetts St.
2351 W 31st St.
1800 E. 23rd St.
Alchemy Coffee and Bake House
One of the most popular coffee shops in Lawrence, Alchemy Coffee and Bake House has a warm and welcoming atmosphere with a high quality food and drink menu. The breakfast menu features a french toast and a spinach, tomato and feta scramble that are to die for and are perfect bites for you early risers. With a variety of seating, this place is great to meet with groups, partners or work on projects. However, if you’re looking for calm and quiet, you may need to head elsewhere. Alchemy is often busy and has windows into the kitchen to see the process of your sweet treat go from batter to your plate.
Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday through Saturday
Location: 816 Massachusetts St.