The first few weeks of college can be rough with meeting new professors, keeping track of syllabi, getting to know your new roommate and trying to make new friends. It can be overwhelming and stressful. But sometimes, exactly what you need to kick back is a movie.
It can be hard to figure out exactly what you want to watch, so here are five light-hearted movies for the next time you find yourself aimlessly scrolling through your Netflix queue.
“Always Be My Maybe”
“Always Be My Maybe” was the first big rom-com of the summer. It tells the story of two childhood best friends, Sasha Tran (Ali Wong) and Marcus Kim (Randall Park), who come back together after 15 years and ultimately rekindle their romantic relationship. The script is hilarious and features one of my favorite performances of the year so far: Keanu Reeves as Keanu Reeves. Put this on if you are in the mood for a rom-com that is smart and, in the end, very touching.
“Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse”
“Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse” is one of the most visually stunning movies in years. It’s an updated take on the Spiderman origin story with Miles Morales at the front. Spider-Verse won the Academy Award for best animated feature — and it was rightfully earned. Every scene is so carefully executed and detailed you can watch it again and again and see something new every time.
“Someone Great”
“Someone Great” might seem like a rom-com, but upon further investigation, it’s a story about the deep love between friends. It follows Jenny (Gina Rodriguez), a music reporter who has just broken up with her boyfriend and is looking for one more great night out with her best friends before moving to Los Angeles. With a killer soundtrack and an amazing cast, “Someone Great” immerses us in a story that everyone can find something to relate to.
“Mamma Mia!”
The plot of “Mamma Mia” doesn’t really matter because it features Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried and Pierce Brosnan singing ABBA music — and if that doesn’t make you smile, I really don’t know what will. Whether you're watching it by yourself or singing along with a group of friends, “Mamma Mia” feels like a vacation — something we all need when things get too stressful.
“Thor: Ragnarok”
Even people who don’t love superhero movies have a hard time saying anything bad about “Thor: Ragnarok.” By far the funniest addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Ragnarok is the third installment of the Thor series. Directed by Taika Waititi, Ragnarok chronicles Thor’s journey to stop the desecration of his beloved Asgard by the hand of his long-lost sister Hela. Along with Tom Hiddleston, Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson, it also stars legends like Jeff Goldblum and Cate Blanchett in smaller, but no less noteworthy roles.