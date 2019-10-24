Many schools top off their homecoming weeks with the crowning of a homecoming king and queen, but the University of Kansas crowns students in a different way.
The University stopped crowning a homecoming king and queen in 1969. Instead, it now gives out a series of awards dedicated to students whose commitment to the campus has made them worthy of being recognized.
Since 1993, only two new homecoming awards have been created. One of those awards is named after a former KU employee who coordinated student events: Jennifer Alderdice.
While working at the University, Alderdice coordinated events from Hawk Week to Commencement. She also coordinated other events, such as homecoming, in between the big events at the beginning and end of the year.
“When I left, they made this award to say thank you for the time I worked on homecoming,” Alderdice said. “I was just doing my job. I love working with students, and I was extremely humbled when they named the award.”
Starting at the KU Alumni Association in 1996, Alderdice planned and coordinated events as a student until 1999, when she earned her master’s in higher education at the University and took a full-time position at the Alumni Association as the student programs coordinator. Though she worked with all student events in her time at the University, Alderdice said homecoming is her favorite tradition because it connects alumni back to campus and engages students.
But Alderdice eventually left the University to raise her daughter in 2009.
“I left the best campus job to do the best job in the world: being a mom,” Alderdice said.
Though she was no longer working on homecoming, Alderdice’s presence at the event was still just as felt when her colleagues decided to name an award in her honor.
“She represents what it means to be a Jayhawk and what it means to be a Jayhawk during homecoming week,” said Keon Stowers, the Alumni Association’s development officer. “Jennifer Alderdice is a bubbly, fun loving Jayhawk through and through.”
For Alderdice, the award carries special meaning by being given out and representing her favorite time on campus.
“We’re looking for someone who is dedicated to KU, who has a lot of school spirit and is doing something engaging towards homecoming,” Alderdice said.
The University will name the eleventh winner of the Jennifer Alderdice Award this year. According to the Alumni Association's website, the student who receives the award embodies Alderdice’s qualities, which include “dedication, initiative, motivation, positive attitude and contributions to KU.”
But to Alderdice, the name is insignificant compared to what the award stands for.
“Even though the award has my name, I don’t feel right taking credit,” Alderdice said. “I think the award is a reflection of people that inspire the Jayhawk spirit across campus, though it is humbling to have my name attached to it.”
Alicia Marksberry contributed to the reporting of this story.