Snoop Dogg had the time of his life at Late Night in the Phog, he said on the Howard Stern show Tuesday.

His performance — which featured pole dancers, money guns and a fake joint — was swiftly followed by an apology from Kansas Athletics. But it didn’t faze the D-O-Double-G.

“I had the time of my life. I enjoyed myself,” Snoop Dogg said. “I got with the basketball teams — I just think it was more the publicity of what I did. They had to cover it up.”

What did you expect from Snoop Dogg? Late Night performer stuns, Athletics apologizes While stripper poles, uncensored lyrics and even fake joints all seem like fairly normal sights for a hip-hop concert, it isn’t necessarily what you’d expect to see during the opening celebration of a college basketball program.

Athletics Director Jeff Long apologized for the nature of the show and not “thoroughly vetting all the details of the performance.” Snoop Dogg said they should have known what they were getting.

“I respect them, and I wasn’t gonna put any smut on their name or say they did anything wrong because they invited me to come do what I do,” he said.

“When you pay for Snoop Dogg, you gon’ get Snoop Dogg.”

Long’s response detailed Kansas Athletics’ intentions for the show and how it should have been more clear with what it was expecting for the event.

“We apologize for the Snoop Dogg performance at Late Night,” Long said in a statement. “We made it clear to the entertainers’ managers that we expected a clean version of the show and took additional steps to communicate to our fans, including moving the artist to the final act of the evening, to ensure that no basketball activities would be missed if anyone did not want to stay for his show.”