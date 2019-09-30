Rexy Bodean sits back in his lawn chair listening to the sounds of a crackling fire pit and the radio. Across from him, a hammock sways in the wind as cars drive past. But this relaxing scene isn’t in Bodean’s backyard — it's in a parking spot off Massachusetts Street.
Bodean’s setup is a part of Lawrence’s first PARK(ing) Day, an international day where artists, architects, local businesses and community-members “reclaim” a parking spot and use it for something other than parking a car.
“Parking Day is a great way to look at how we use public space,” said Jenny Muller, a Lawrence resident who hosted the parking spot, “Cycle-Fix Cafe.”
Organized by local architecture and design firm Hoke Ley, Lawrence’s inaugural Parking Day took place Friday, Sept. 27.
Eight installations took over parking spots around Massachusetts Street, from Seventh Street to 11th Street. Some spots were art installations, some brought up advocacy issues, and some were community gatherings.
The event originally started in 2005 San Francisco but has since spread internationally.
Rex Sandquist, an organizer of the event and an associate architect at Hoke Ley, said he remembered what it was like participating in Parking Day at his undergraduate university, so he decided he wanted to bring the event to Lawrence.
“I just like to bring public art to everybody, making it accessible to everybody,” Sandquist said.
Sandquist said he was supposed to host a spot made of Hoke Ley’s fabric samples, but it was knocked over by the wind.
It was important for Sandquist that the construction materials for the installations were recycled or reusable items. In the “Tread on Me” exhibit, sisters BryAnn, Cali and Ainsley Burke used recycled tires filled with assorted materials to create a “sensory experience” people could walk through.
In fact, several of the parking spots made environmental awareness a focus. For Jenna Coker and Fred Sack’s spot, they reused materials like bottle caps to spell out “We Stand with Greta,” referencing the 16-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg. Meanwhile, spots like Bodean’s and “162 Square Feet” aimed to bring people together.
Schuyler Clogston, Pennie Liu and Rolf Petermann wanted to create a space they described as an “outdoor living room” made up of bales of hay and bamboo complete with string lights and game of tic-tac-toe made of recycled bottles. Liu, Clogston and Petermann’s spot was sponsored by their employer, design firm Gould Evans.
Several local businesses were involved in Parking Day, including Luckyberry and HAMM companies with the installation “Dumpster Dining” — a clean dumpster with chairs and tables on the inside, as well as Cycle Fix, a mobile bike repair business.
Lawrence residents Molly Tolly and Steve Plaster said they were on Massachusetts Street when they saw the event and decided to visit several of the spots. Tolly said the event was a way to get people talking to each other.
Regardless of age, background or level of experience, Sandquist said anyone is welcome to host a spot and he hopes to continue the event for many years to come.