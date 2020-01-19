Over winter break, the farthest many students travel is from the couch to the fridge and back again. However, some Jayhawks use the break to travel to unique or far off places. Whether visiting family or experiencing new cities with friends, many students take advantage of the month-long break.
For Denniel Correa, a junior theatre performance major, winter break allowed him to travel and spend time with lifelong friends and family in Puerto Rico- where he was born.
Correa spent around two weeks visiting his family and reconnecting with old friends in his hometown of Arecibo, Puerto Rico.
“It’s always a blast whenever I get to see my friends. We always try and do something fun,” Correa said. “We like to go on little road trips.”
Correa and his friends traveled to many different beaches and places, including San Juan, the town of Utuado and Borinquen beach.
Correa said he celebrated the New Year with his family by roasting a pig at his grandparents’ house — a tradition they hadn’t celebrated in 10 years.
“It was the turn of the decade and we thought, ‘OK, why not?’” Correa said.
Spending the holiday season in a different environment can also have its downside, as Correa said it didn’t feel like Christmas.
Besides the lack of traditional Christmas spirit, Correa said he also faced the beginning of several earthquakes hitting Puerto Rico at the end of his stay. Still, Correa said he dreaded returning home.
“Once we got back I was like ‘No, I would rather face the earthquakes than be back here,’” Correa said.
Other students spent the break taking once-in-a-lifetime opportunities to travel in a coordinated program.
Ariana Stein, a sophomore studying vocal performance from St. Louis, traveled to Israel over break with KU Hillel, a Jewish community organization on campus. The program is connected to a nationwide organization called Birthright Israel that aims to help young Jewish people visit Israel and connect with their roots, Stein said.
Stein said she took the opportunity to see Israel for a second time in part because the chosen program was free for her as a Jewish student through the Birthright Israel program.
“I really wanted a chance to meet more people who are Jewish at KU and experience Israel as an adult,” Stein said.
Some highlights for Stein included seeing the Dead Sea and other prominent sites.
“Going to the Wailing Wall in Jerusalem was honestly really profound and really beautiful,” Stein said.
Along with seeing incredible places with matured eyes, the program also gave Stein the chance to reflect on her history.
“I think I learned a ton about my heritage,” Stein said. “It just helped me reconnect with my identity.”
After all of her exciting experiences, Stein said she feels ready to come back home, to the University and back to “real life.”